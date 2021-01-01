Ben and Kate

When a hard-partying, reckless dreamer pays an unannounced visit to his uptight little sister, he decides to move in and help care for her five-year-old daughter, so that his sister can get back to experiencing life and...
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!