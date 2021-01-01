Ben and Kate seriesDetail

Ben and Kate

foxNo longer available on FOX
When a hard-partying, reckless dreamer pays an unannounced visit to his uptight little sister, he decides to move in and help care for her five-year-old daughter, so that his sister can get back to experiencing life and...

Links

About Ben and Kate

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store