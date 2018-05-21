What happens when an exuberant dreamer who always says “yes” moves in with his overly responsible little sister to help raise her five-year-old daughter? Ben and Kate, a single-camera ensemble comedy that aired for one season on FOX from 2012 to 2013, followed a pair of odd-couple siblings and their friends as they push each other out of their comfort zones and into real life.

Kate Fox (Dakota Johnson) followed the rules all her life… until she got pregnant in college and dropped out just shy of graduation. After the birth of her daughter, Maddie (Maggie Elizabeth Jones), Kate put her 20s on hold. Now working as a bar manager to make ends meet and maximize her time with Maddie, she’s uber-prepared for every possible catastrophe – except for the arrival of her older brother, Ben Fox (Nat Faxon).

Ben likes trouble a lot more than his sister does. His infectious energy makes everyone want to follow him into any number of bad ideas. He’ll totally screw up their lives, but somehow, they’ll feel good about it. Where Kate is all about planning and preparing, Ben is big on spontaneity and out-of-the-box ideas. But don’t let the Velcro wallet fool you – he’ll probably be a millionaire someday.

When Ben comes to crash on Kate’s couch for a few days, he finds a sad state of affairs. For the first time in their lives, Kate needs Ben’s help, and he’s determined to bring some much-needed chaos into her overly stable world. He starts by looking after Maddie so Kate can get back to making mistakes, since the one real “mistake” she’s made turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to her.

Always there to help with Ben’s crazy schemes is his partner-in-crime, Tommy (Echo Kellum), who worships Ben like a hero and nurses a serious crush on Kate. Kate’s British best friend, BJ (Lucy Punch), is a cocktail waitress at the bar and an all-around hot mess who would do anything for Kate, even if it’s questionable or illegal.

As Ben and Kate have attempted to grow up, they’ve become closer because of it. Kate’s newfound confidence has enabled her to enter her first serious romance - with their neighbor Will (guest star Geoff Stults) - since having Maddie. Consequently, as the need for Ben to co-parent Maddie has become more important to Kate, his skills have started to show improvement, but Kate still needs to step in regularly to prevent impending catastrophes. Oh… and Ben and BJ revealed to Kate they have been secretly married for over five years…

From writer/executive producer Dana Fox (New Girl, What Happens in Vegas) and executive producer/director Jake Kasdan (New Girl, Bad Teacher), Ben and Kate is a heartwarming story of deeply mismatched siblings: a sister who needs to go for her dreams and a brother who needs to get his head out of the clouds.

Ben and Kate was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Chernin Entertainment. The series was created and written by Dana Fox. The series was executive-produced by Fox, Peter Chernin (New Girl, Touch), Katherine Pope (New Girl, Touch), Jake Kasdan, David Feeney (2 Broke Girls) and John Quaintance (Whitney).

