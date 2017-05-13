Corinne Foxx

In 2016, model and actress Corinne Foxx was named Miss Golden Globe by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The daughter of award-winning actor and BEAT SHAZAM host Jamie Foxx, Corinne recently appeared as “Rachel” on the cable series “Sweet/Vicious.” She next will appear in her father’s feature comedy passion project, “All-Star Weekend,” which he wrote, directed and stars in, along with Eva Longoria. A graduate of the University of Southern California, Corinne also has launched her own lifestyle website and online marketplace, Foxxtales, featuring interviews with influential women, personal essays and a shop featuring female-founded businesses.