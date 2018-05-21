Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Django Unchained”) will return as host and executive producer for a third season of BEAT SHAZAM. Actress, model and writer Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, will also return as the deejay. Executive-produced by Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Voice”) and Jeff Apploff (“Don’t Forget the Lyrics!”), BEAT SHAZAM is a unique and interactive game show in which three teams of two race against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. Viewers also can play along with BEAT SHAZAM's Webby Award-winning play-at-home game, available exclusively on the Shazam app. During each all-new episode, viewers can compete to win a $10,000 cash prize. Download the app, Shazam the show during the live broadcast or on video on-demand to compete and enter to win. BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick, Rich Riley, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers. Celebrity guests to appear this season include Demi Lovato, Shaquille O’Neal, Smokey Robinson, Michael Bolton, Ginuwine, TLC, Lance Bass, Joey McIntyre, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.



During each episode of BEAT SHAZAM, three teams of two players compete against each other in a race against the clock to identify some of the greatest hit songs of all time. In the first round, the teams will hear songs from a variety of musical genres and must try to be the first team to identify the exact song title. In the second round, the teams will be shown two categories of musical genres and each team will vote for which one they want to play next. The category with the most votes will be played. In the end, the team with the most money in their bank will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars.



BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Rich Riley, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

About Shazam

Shazam is one of the world’s most popular apps, used by hundreds of millions of people globally to connect to the world around them. Building on its pioneering leadership in music identification, Shazam now helps people discover, interact with, and share video, audio, or printed content on TV, radio, movie screens, magazines, newspapers, packaged goods, and retail stores – and now Shazam lets music fans follow their favorite artists to see their Shazams and share in the thrill of discovery. The app has exceeded 20 billion total Shazams since its launch, and users Shazam over 20 million times each day. For more information on how Shazam has created new technology tools for brands to utilize data, visit www.shazam.com.