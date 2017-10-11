FX's dark comedy Baskets follows Chip Baskets, who has always dreamed of being a classically trained clown. After flunking out of French clown college – probably due to his inability to understand French – he returns home to Bakersfield, California, where he moves in with his mother, Christine, bickers with his twin brother Dale, longs for his sophisticated Parisian ex-wife, and continues to pursue his professional clowning dream, with the assistance of his friend/assistant/insurance adjuster, Martha.

Zach Galifianakis stars as both Chip and Dale, with Louie Anderson as Christine and Martha Kelly in the role of Martha.