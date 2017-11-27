Chip Baskets (Zach Galifianakis) wants to follow his dream of being a French clown – however, reality keeps interfering.

The Baskets family is at its most fragile. After losing his wife and rodeo job, Chip jumps on a train to get the hell out of Bakersfield, but a gang of gutter punks, the police and an unexpected tragedy drag him right back into the drama he tried to escape.

Dale’s marriage crumbles as his unrequited love affair with Martha deepens. Meanwhile Christine, who dedicated her life to her sons with little affection in return, takes her own happiness into consideration for once – and finds romance on the way.

