Video Poster

BarkFest

ngw

Latest Episode

S4 E20 Cesar 911: Who's The Boss
Cesar Millan is called to work with some of the most out-of-control dogs from Cesar 911.... More

Aired 2-14-18 • TV-PG

S4 E19 Cesar 911: The Biggest and Baddest
Weak leadership triggers some of Cesar 911's largest dogs' protective instincts to go into overdrive, so Cesar Millan is called to help these giants.

Aired 2-14-18 • TV-PG

S4 E18 Cesar 911: Tiny Terrors
Three small dogs prove that size doesn't matter when it comes to aggression. Cesar Millan is called to help some of Cesar 911's tiniest terrors.

Aired 2-14-18 • TV-PG

S4 E17 A Dog Saved My Life
Man's best friend comes to the rescue in survival stories where dogs turn into heroes.

Aired 2-13-18 • TV-PG V

S4 E16 World's Greatest Dogs
Our canine companions are extraordinary animals. They're athletic, playful and loving and can do almost anything.

Aired 2-11-18 • TV-PG

S4 E15 Is Your Dog A Genius?: Best in Show
Best in Show highlights the best and the brightest pooches in the pack.

Aired 2-11-18 • TV-PG

S4 E14 The Incredible Dr. Pol: Deja MOO!: Dog-a-POL-ooza
In this special episode of The Incredible Dr. Pol, it's all dogs all day this week at Pol Veterinary Services!

Aired 2-11-18 • TV-PG

S4 E13 Puppies vs. the World
For a puppy, the world is a big place full of obstacles, setbacks and amazing new experiences.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E12 Puppy Days: What To Expect When You’re Expecting…Puppies!
Six families have just adopted adorable eight-week-old puppies. Learn from them as they stumble through the first ten weeks of raising their new pups.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG L

S4 E11 Second Chance Chihuahuas
A couple in California is committed to finding forever homes for rescued Chihuahuas.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E10 Boss Dog
Stevo Henderson is on a mission to help dog owners achieve their perfect pooch through his innovative training methods.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E9 Super Pups
Dancing, surfing, acrobatics, saving lives – marvel at these amazing canines' mad skills!

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E8 Wonder of Dogs: A Dog's Best Friend
The team looks at the relationship between people and dogs, and asks how much of our pets' behavior and personality is a result of innate temperament.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E7 Wonder of Dogs: A Dog for Every Job
Kate, Steve and the team explore how dog breeds differ in their abilities and sensory perceptions.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-G

S4 E6 World's Funniest Dogs
This one-hour special features some of the funniest dog videos to craze the Internet.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E5 Who's Your Doggie?
Ever meet a dog and wonder what breed it is? We did, and now we've got the answer.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG

S4 E4 Science of Dogs: The X Factor
From super sniffer to super hunter, to super companion, the study of the dog reveals amazing things.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-PG V

S4 E3 How Dogs Got Their Shapes
Dogs are the most diverse mammal on land, and there's a story behind each dog shape.

Aired 2-10-18 • TV-G

S4 E2 Is Your Dog A Genius?: Doggy See, Doggy Do
Duke University dog scientist Dr. Brian Hare uses his groundbreaking research to help dog owners better understand their canine companions.

Aired 2-9-18 • TV-PG

SEASON PREMIERE
SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Is Your Dog A Genius?: Who's Your Doggy?
Can your dog outsmart you? Dr. Brian Hare has developed a series of scientific tests to reveal your dog's unique strategies.

Aired 2-9-18 • TV-PG