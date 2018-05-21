Back to You was a sitcom that aired on FOX for one season from 2007 to 2008 starring Kelsey Grammer and Patricia Heaton. In the ‘90s, the local TV news scene in Pittsburgh was dominated by one team: Chuck Darling (Grammer) and Kelly Carr (Heaton). They had that elusive quality all news teams need: chemistry... at least on-screen. Off-screen, Chuck was a bit of a self-centered womanizer, Kelly a bit of an uptight know-it-all. When Chuck grabbed the chance to move up to a larger market, no tears were shed.

But after an embarrassing on-air tirade ended up on the Internet, Chuck found himself on the downswing career-wise. He even questioned whether his lifestyle of chasing women and living in hotels was as exciting as it used to be. So when he got the call to return to Pittsburgh, to reunite with Kelly and try to take the newscast back to No. 1, it was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Back in Pittsburgh, Chuck and Kelly re-team with familiar faces including Marsh McGinley (Fred Willard), the affable, endlessly inappropriate sports anchor, and Gary Crezyzewski, pronounced Kre-shoov-ski (Ty Burrell), the perennially put-upon field reporter who always seems to get left out in the cold. And they have a few new coworkers: Ryan Church (Josh Gad), the under-qualified, overstressed news director, and Montana Diaz Herrera (Ayda Field), the perky, sexy, somewhat inept weather anchor. But, perhaps the biggest change is that Kelly is now single mom to 10-year-old Gracie (Laura Marano). There was magic between Chuck and Kelly once. Can they find it again?

Back to You was created, written and executive-produced by Steven Levitan (Just Shoot Me!, Frasier, Wings) and Christopher Lloyd (Frasier, The Golden Girls). James Burrows was executive producer and director. The series was from Levitan/Lloyd Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television.