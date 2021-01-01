An axe-wielding police officer, with a diet consisting of birthday cake and running on only two minutes of sleep per night, along with his partner are dedicated to pursuing their own brand of vigilante justice on bad guys...
How to watch on FOX NOW?
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!