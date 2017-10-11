In FX's original drama Atlanta, two cousins work through the city's music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

Earn Marks is a young manager trying to get his cousin’s career off the ground. Alfred Miles is a rapper who goes by the stage name “Paper Boi,” a hot new artist trying to understand the line between real life and street life. Darius, Alfred’s right-hand man and visionary, rounds out the entourage along with Van. Van is not only Earn’s best friend, but the mother of his daughter. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry co-star as Earn and Alfred, respectively.