Dominate your next video conference with these Animation Domination Zoom Backgrounds!

How to Save Zoom Background Images

Click on the thumbnail or the download link.

Next, right-click on the image and select “Save image as…"

Save the image to your preferred destination.

Click To Download The Simpsons Zoom Background

Click To Download The Bob's Burgers Zoom Background

Click To Download The Family Guy Zoom Background

Click To Download The Duncanville Zoom Background

Click To Download The Bless The Harts Zoom Background

How To Upload to Zoom

Navigate to Zoom's settings.

Select "Virtual Background" from the bar on the left.

Click the "Plus Icon" to upload your Animation Domination Zoom Background of choice.