Who Is Whatchamacallit On The Masked Singer?

Clue Package

Clue 1:

“Some might say that my career had a magical start.”

Clue 2:

"Wooo! Hi, hi, hi, hi, hi. I'm magical, mythical, philosophistical, jazzy and snazzy and full of pizzazz-y. You see, people think I'm a shy guy, especially because I've let others absorb my spotlight. But as a bright hairball, I can shine alone as this world is wide open. I can dance with the stars, surf candy bars, buzz with the bees, and swing from the keys. It's time to turn the tables on the world- because I don't wanna be hair today, gone tomorrow.”

Visual clues: Fruit jello, a sun, chocolate bars, rainbow-colored bees.

Here at The Masked Singer, I can really let my hair down. Shoutout to my glam squad though. It takes 36,524 brush strokes to make Whatcha camera-ready. But I love this hairy situation I've got myself into. I'm free, free, free! But, it's taken some rough patches to get here. Like the time I was at the height of my career, ready to dance like never before. Then I got the Whatchama-call that shook my world. The news was deflating. My mom was in bad shape. I wanted to be by her side, but she wanted me to continue the ride. She made me realize my dream was her dream, so I pushed forth. And now, she's gonna freak when she finds out I'm the bigwig on stage tonight.

Visual clues: Rainbows, a phone made out of a shoe, a blue mirror, and five 10-cent coins.

Songs

“I Wish” By Skee-Lo

Judges’ Guesses

Swizz Beatz, Damian Lillard, Tyler the Creator

Revealed

N/a