Who Is Sun On The Masked Singer?

Clue Package

If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint: this sun knows how to shine like a torch, even during the freezing winter.

I love dressing up as the Sun. It's like every day is Halloween. I really do feel like a kid again. I missed out on a lot of my childhood growing up in a fractured home, but lately, I've made up for that lost time, discovering childlike outlets to make life magical. By going into the woods to find harmony in nature. I love dirt in my toes, a young memory of mine, and a land that slides as my heart walks the line. And I've become a whiz at cooking up tasty treats for like-minded and material girls. Finally, I'm always looking on the bright side, burning ugly rumors out of my life. Now I'm over the moon in this ultimate outlet for fun and joy.

Visual clue: A chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket.

Visual clues: A black widow and hourglass, birds, and a heart-shaped blue butterfly.

Songs

“Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

“Praying” by Ke$ha

Judges’ Guesses

Katherine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Carrie Underwood

Revealed

N/a