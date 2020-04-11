Who Is Squiggly Monster On The Masked Singer?

Clue Package

It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto.

Good evening, my fellow Americans. I chose the Squiggly Monster because people always roll their eyes at men, but now I can roll all mine at them. And it's permanent, ladies and gentle-nerds, cause I'm a patchwork of personas: the father figure and the scoundrel, a hyperactive voice of the people, a worrywart and a maniac. Oh, look, salami! Okay, I'll stop talking in circles and just be direct. I'm no Dumbo. And ladies, let's be honest, I'm easy on the eyes. Breaking news: Tonight, I'm bringing the squiggle juice. I can't wait to have all eyes on me. Literally!

Visual clues: Salami link, emperor penguin, chocolate chip cookie, stethoscope, and Ken Jeong.

America, the more time I spend canvassing in this costume the more the Squiggly Monster and I are becoming one. And who wouldn't want to be this sexy squiggly? [BURPING] Oops. But despite my unbridled handsomeness, I have to report an inconvenient truth: that while I have a colorful exterior, there's more than meets the eyes.

As a little squiggle I was bullied for being different, and I was struck over and over by a barrage of tragedies. But through those tough times, I found that laughter was my best medicine. You may get knocked around, you may slip and fall, you may get hit in your piggly squiggly… But the big picture is our time on this green earth is too short not to embrace the silly daily.

Visual clues: Whitehouse, cornfields, penguin

