Clue Package

If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here’s the prescription number to my identity.

'Ssssup, friends? I took a chain of miraculous events to get here, starting when I was young. Mischievous and devious, a troublemaking sneakiling. I was slithering furiously down a path towards destruction. But my Pops saved me, buying me a one-way ticket away from the wrong crowd and onto a path towards success. Lighting a fire inside me to aspire to new heights. I didn't want to cause pain but heal pain. And I hope to lift everyone's spirits tonight. All right!

Visual clues: Signs of musicology and medicine, flaming paper airplane, map of the Caribbean.

Singing as the Serpent has been like a childhood dream come true for me. You see, I've taken an unorthodox path to fame. Starting out, I could barely make rent. To get by, I sold clothes, I did manual labor. I had patience, but all I heard from the gatekeepers was-

"No. No! NO!"

Nooooo! But I stayed driven, and finally broke through. In a way, those initial failures were my gateway to The Masked Singer. The foundation of hard work I've built over the years is finally paying off, and I never want this dream to end.

Visual clues: Croissant with bacon, pink Cadillac, and a mannequin.

Songs

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

Judges’ Guesses

John Legend, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr.

Revealed

N/a