Clue Package

Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide.

Howdy, partners. Y'all ain't from these parts, are ya? You know, all my life, I felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness; too scared to release the fire burning inside. And you may call me melodramatic, but at times, I felt lost in this world- like I was always swimming upstream. But here, I get the chance to stop playing tug-of-war with myself, and finally expose the dauntless diva within. Underneath this camouflaged armor, I'm harnessing the power of the Seahorse to show shiny new sides of myself. Leaving all of my trials and fears behind on this path to glory to the Masked Singer stage. Sea-haw!

Visual clues: A rainbow stuffed frog, teacups, and a hog with warts.

Clue #3:

I'm a bit tame in my normal life, but when I step into this costume, my inner diva, 'Seahorse Fierce', comes alive. This ain't my first rodeo. As a baby seahorse, I acted so hard to be a hero, and make a name for myself. But it only led to rejection. Heartbroken, I posted up in my room for what felt like a thousand years, spilling my soul onto the page. And though I feel like I've come a long way since then, like many people lately, I have experienced unimaginable loss and pain. I want my performance to remind us all that no matter how dark the seas get; we just have to keep swimming.

Visual clues: A bull, green light, and clock set. To 9 o’clock.

Songs

“Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna

“My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Judges’ Guesses

Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Hailee Steinfeld

Revealed

N/a