Clue Package

Clue 1:

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?

Clue 2:

Hey, all you cool corns and cornettes. I'm Popcorn, Ms. Popcorn if you're tasty. I'm a real sweet corn with a jumbo-sized heart. I mean, straight up, I built a career around love, but that doesn't mean I'm soft. I'm a hard corn hustler. To get where I am, I worked long nights rushing from one job to the next. Eventually, I went from a little puff cutting pictures out of "Vogue" to jet setting to exotic places with royalty. So while you may think I'm a little cheesy, no, I worked for what I got. Now, tonight, you butter believe I'm ready to get things popping in the spotlight.

Visual clues: A tiger, a fish wearing gold hoop earrings, and New York City.

I picked the Popcorn costume because I wanted to step far out of my comfort zone. But my favorite part so far is flirting with Nick. I'm not the only one around here lookin' like a snack! I wasn't always a healthy treat. When I was a tiny kernel, I suffered from a bizarre condition. I couldn't eat or sleep. I developed severe anxiety and felt like I was in an emotional prison, until I delved deep in my pop-core and found my voice, which led me away from the drama, to the other side. Yes, because of my voice, I survived. And tonight, I can serve you up another delicious performance.

Visual clues: Hair crimper, Rubik’s Cube, and candles in the shape of number 16.

Songs

“What About Us” by P!nk

“Falling” by Harry Styles

Judges’ Guesses

Tina Turner, Carol Baskin, Mary J. Blige, Katy Perry

Revealed

N/a