Who Is Jellyfish On The Masked Singer?

Clue Package

Clue 1:

Brrr! I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20.

Clue 2:

Hey guys, it's me, Jellyfish. Follow me as I dive into my little fairy tale. Once upon a time, I reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom. But after ruling from coast to coast for so long, my castle started to feel like a gilded cage. So, it was time for this princess to journey into the real world and finally experience all the cool, fun things I missed out on, like making friends, going to parties, and just being free. So being here, I'm going with the flow as I carve my way through this new adventure. And while being on dry land is a little scary, I'm hoping I can still make a splash on this stage.

Visual clues: An organ, a tiara, bubbles, and baby powder.

Clue 3:

I'm super competitive, but my nerves got the best of me last time. It was hard to hear, especially because I'm usually the best at what I do. Also, I'm here without the people who pick me up when I fall: my family. My parents are the sea's knees, sacrificing time and their careers so I could follow my dream. There's my ride or dive, Papa Jelly! He helped engineer my whole world and taught me the best life hacks. For years, he'd wake up at 3 AM, put me in the car, and I'd wake up hours later at gigs at faraway lands.

Visual clues: USS Big Bird ship, yoga mats, cereal box, Jedi sword

Songs







Judges’ Guesses

Gabby Douglas, Awkwafina, Sofia Richie

Revealed

N/a