If you’re looking at a hint to my identity, you should know that I share something in common with a powerful giant.

Step right up. Keep going up, and welcome to my glorious carnival! I've had a rollercoaster career full of ups and downs. Music is in my blood. When I stuck my neck out and took a gigantic risk, I became the butt of everyone's jokes. I was in knots and felt so lonely. Like the party was over. But that crash and burn drove me to swing even higher. With hard work, I drummed up towering success. Now I'm in the driver's seat, and I'm off to the races tonight.

Visual Clues: Peaches, Ferris Wheel, Self Portraits

I gotta tell you, I'm already having a blast. I mean, I'm dressed as a giant giraffe with heels on. Only problem is, this long neck can be tough to maneuver. But I'm having fun, and that's something I really need in my life right now. I've survived and thrived in the animal kingdom by seeing the big picture and staying above the drama. But recently, my whole world came crashing down. I've kept it mostly secret, but my life was transformed in the blink of an eye. I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain. I could barely walk or talk. But I'm a fighter, and I've defeated my invisible predator. Now, I'm at a crossroads in life. But the one thing that keeps me going is my herd. As long as they're in my corner, I know I'll be back to put on another show.

Visual clues: Peaches, birds, and more self-portraits.

Travis Barker, Seth Green, Shia LeBeouf

Giraffe was revealed on 10/07/20, season 4 episode 3. See Giraffe’s first interview without the mask here!