Clue Package

Clue #1:

If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds.

Clue 2:

Hey, welcome to my lair. Sorry it's a bit humid in here. As you can see, dressing up in funky, outrageous costumes isn't new to me. And like a dragon, I've always been a fire-breathing beast on a quest to be the best. But at first, my fire was dangerous. Then, I got a tip that helped me calm down and switch gears. And now, I got me this shiny treasure den. Tonight, I'm coming back on stage to prove my fire's still hot and drag the golden mask back to my lair.

Never Before Seen Clue Package:

One of my wingmen fell victim to a cruel fate, so I made it my life’s mission to slay the broken system that took him from me. First, I took a breath, then I flipped the script, got my fire in check, and channeled it into action. I huffed and puffed all across the country, “dragon” my message all the way to the top. My battle for justice is far from over. But like always I fight to win. Woo!

Songs

Judges’ Guesses

Busta Rhymes, DMX, Michael Phelps

Revealed

Dragon’s identity was revealed on 09/23/20, Season 4 episode 1. See Dragon’s first interview without the mask here!