Who Is Crocodile On The Masked Singer?

Clue Package

Clue #1:

A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic tac woah!

Clue #2:

Welcome to Blubber's Lagoon, where soon I'll croon and make you swoon. Becoming the Crocodile was a natural selection because I'm the happiest in water. And ever since I was a kid, growing up in a Hollywood, surrounded by heartache and instability, I was forced to develop a thick skin. But see, crocodiles get a bad rep for being cold-blooded. When actually, inside, I'm a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back. And I can't wait to share my hidden talent as I make a wicked big splash.

Visual clues: Rainbow, Italian Flag, Lagoon w/ Tiki Torches

Clue #3:

Becoming the Crocodile has really revived my love for performing, something I haven't felt this passionately about since I was a kid. When I was young, I was just a poor nobody with a dream. I remember standing in my backyard performing to each weed and rose petal. But my own father didn't believe in my own talent. When I finally got my first paycheck for a hundred bucks, I handed it straight to him. "Look, Pa! I made it"! He was so proud, he cried actual crocodile tears, and believed in me. A few years later, shazam! My field of dreams became a field of reality. Tonight, I'm putting the toxic parts of my past behind me and delivering nothing but love on this stage.

Visual clues: Pirate flag, an anchor, and a mirrorball.

Songs







Judges’ Guesses

Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg

Revealed

N/a