Who Is Broccoli On The Masked Singer?

Clue Package

Clue #1:

I’m a Brocco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six pack.

Clue #2:

H-e-e-e-re's Broccoli, baby! Let's do my new dance challenge, the “Brocco-lean.” First you snap back, two, three, then Brocco-lean back, two, three. A contest greased the wheels for my career, and now I'm so humbled to work with the biggest artists, stacking up my cheese. It ain't easy being a kid rolling with the OGs, but performing is my passion. And while I've been on many stages, I can honestly say none have excited me more than this one. Tonight, I'm singing a tribute to the greats. I know I've got some big shoes to fill, but I'm ready. Brock on!

Visual clues: TikTok video, soup can, iceberg lettuce, and cheese.

Clue #3:

I love broccing this costume. I feel like I'm a success story for the Masked Singer diet plan. Coupled with it being so steamy under this mask, I've already lost weight. But it's no sweat. Because as far back as I can remember, I've always wanted to be a broccoli.

I dreamed of being a superfood that enriches people's lives. One night, I got the opportunity to do just that. I had dinner with a legendary friend, The Big Cheese. I raced home. And after pulling an all-nighter, I cooked up a beauty that really packed a punch. I called the boss. I made something special. But even I couldn't have imagined the classic I'd created, and all from one meal. And tonight, I'm going to serve up another side of my legacy, the sultry side.

Visual clues: “FoodFellas”, Copabanana, big cheese, guitar, 3-7-2-6-5, pizza







Songs







Judges’ Guesses

Bill Murray, Howie Mandel, Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Barry Manilow







Revealed

N/a