If you're looking for a hint about this baby alien, all you have to do is look to the stars.

Baby Alien? Mm, Baby Alien? It's time for my rebirth. See, I've been stuck in second gear for a while. Back when I was the cream of the crop circle, I was in a theater every week, even beamed onto the Tony Awards stage, baby. But before long, I became a second thought, lost in space. So I've opened my baby eyes to other passions, navigating a new route, where, as the puppet master, my destiny is in my hands. And I gotta, gotta, gotta get the golden mask in my crib.

Visual clues: Red convertible car, Seattle’s Space Needle, and a cracked golden bell.

Baby Alien training hard to be most special competitor ever. I practice wearing 30-pound backpack at home and do hours of puppet choreography. And it's paying off. The earthlings like me. I may be baby. But I am wise beyond my light years. And I've made it my duty to help others on the same flight path. See, I've been roasted before. Under beaming spotlight of big city, I had in my public relationships broke and experienced close encounters with money hungry sharks. Now, I can have babier aliens avoid same sand traps. I will take things slow. But tonight, I go full speed ahead. Baby Alien want to W-I-N!

Visual clues: Hotdog stand, orange fire hydrant, and a lifeguard hut.

