Clue Package

Ms. Owl: You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie.

Mr. Owl: "Our Masked Singer debut was a hoot."

Ms. Owl: "And while we love being the first ever to compete as a pair, wheeling around in a giant egg isn't all it's cracked up to be."

Mr. Owl: "Luckily, we've always had each other’s backs, like when I was going through a messy breakup, and got swept up in an avalanche of emotions."

Ms. Owl: "I took his side and was his anchor, despite beak-lash from our community. And when I was in low places, he was my knight in shining armor. I had an opportunity fit for a queen that I was too scared to do."

Mr. Owl: "But I said, "you can do it"!"

Ms. Owl: "So I took the leap of faith, and it was lifechanging."

Mr. Owl: "Being there for each other has made us super tight."

Ms. Owl: "Just not usually this tight."

Mr. Owl: And now, let's continue our hunt to be crowned champions."

Ms. Owl: "Huzzah!"

Visual clues: Pearl, a rose, and a snow-covered house.

Visual clues: Knights in sunglasses, light-up ‘D’ sign, and an anchor.

Songs

“Say Something” by A Great Big World

“Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor (ft. John Legend)

Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Donny and Marie Osmond, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara

Revealed

N/a