Who are The Snow Owls?
Clue Package
Clue 1:
Ms. Owl: You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie.
Clue 2:
Mr. Owl: "Our Masked Singer debut was a hoot."
Ms. Owl: "And while we love being the first ever to compete as a pair, wheeling around in a giant egg isn't all it's cracked up to be."
Mr. Owl: "Luckily, we've always had each other’s backs, like when I was going through a messy breakup, and got swept up in an avalanche of emotions."
Ms. Owl: "I took his side and was his anchor, despite beak-lash from our community. And when I was in low places, he was my knight in shining armor. I had an opportunity fit for a queen that I was too scared to do."
Mr. Owl: "But I said, "you can do it"!"
Ms. Owl: "So I took the leap of faith, and it was lifechanging."
Mr. Owl: "Being there for each other has made us super tight."
Ms. Owl: "Just not usually this tight."
Mr. Owl: And now, let's continue our hunt to be crowned champions."
Ms. Owl: "Huzzah!"
Visual clues: Pearl, a rose, and a snow-covered house.
Clue 3:
Visual clues: Knights in sunglasses, light-up ‘D’ sign, and an anchor.
Songs
“Say Something” by A Great Big World
“Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor (ft. John Legend)
Judges’ Guesses
Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Donny and Marie Osmond, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara
Revealed
N/a