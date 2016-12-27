CHEF AARÓN SÁNCHEZ

TO JOIN JUDGES’ PANEL OF “MASTERCHEF” SEASON EIGHT,

PREMIERING SUMMER 2017 ON FOX

Celebrated chef and restaurateur Aarón Sánchez will join Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi as the third judge throughout Season Eight of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF, premiering Summer 2017.

A James Beard Award-winning chef, Sánchez is chef/owner of Mexican restaurant Johnny Sánchez, with locations in New Orleans and Baltimore. He co-starred on “Chopped” and “Chopped Junior,” and is the author of two cookbooks – “Simple Food, Big Flavor: Unforgettable Mexican-Inspired Recipes from My Kitchen to Yours” and “La Comida del Barrio.” An active philanthropist, Sánchez launched his own charity, the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund, empowering aspiring chefs from the Latin community to attend culinary school. An avid tattoo lover, he also is a partner in the world-famous ink shop “Daredevil Tattoo” in New York City.

Sánchez was a guest judge on Season Seven of MASTERCHEF and also will be featured in upcoming episodes of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Season Five, airing Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Eden Gaha, Michael Brooks, Robin Ashbrook, Gordon Ramsay, Adeline Ramage Rooney, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers. “Like” MASTERCHEF on Facebook at facebook.com/MasterChef. Follow the series on Twitter @MASTERCHEFonFOX and join the discussion at #masterchef. Follow the judges on Twitter: Gordon Ramsay - @gordonramsay; Christina Tosi - @christinatosi; Aarón Sánchez - @Chef_Aaron.

