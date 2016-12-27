THE WORLDS OF “EMPIRE” AND “STAR” COLLIDE ON

A SPECIAL SEASON PREMIERE EVENT

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, ON FOX

STAR’s Queen Latifah to Appear on EMPIRE and

EMPIRE’s Jussie Smollett to Appear on STAR

On an epic night of music and drama, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) comes face-to-face with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett), as the worlds of EMPIRE and STAR collide Wednesday, Sept. 27 on FOX. The special event begins with the Season Four premiere of EMPIRE (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the Season Two premiere of STAR (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The night kicks off with EMPIRE (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). On the brink of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary, Lucious is making his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family, as well as Lucious’ nurse, Claudia (guest star Demi Moore), have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties. Then, on STAR (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), the girls – with Carlotta as their manager – continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest.

Watch/Share the All-New Promo for EMPIRE and STAR: https://youtu.be/Nd5VMvlwy9c

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, EMPIRE was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri. “Like” EMPIRE on Facebook at facebook.com/EmpireFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @EmpireFOX and join the discussion using #Empire. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @EmpireFOX.

STAR is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators and executive producers of the series. Pamela Oas Williams also serves as executive producer. Karin Gist is an executive producer and serves as showrunner of the series. “Like” STAR on Facebook at facebook.com/STARonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @STAR and join the discussion by using #Star. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @STARonFOX.