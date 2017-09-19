“THE GIFTED” Renewed For a Second Season

All-New, Two-Hour Season Finale of

Family Adventure Series Set in Marvel’s “X-Men” Universe

Airs Monday, January 15, on FOX

FOX has renewed THE GIFTED, the family adventure series set in Marvel’s “X-Men” universe, for a second season.

In the all-new, two-hour season finale of THE GIFTED, “eXtraction/X-roads,” airing Monday, Jan. 15 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Dr. Campbell (guest star Garret Dillahunt) attends the Humanity Today summit, attempting to take the Hound program national, while some of the team at Mutant HQ go on a dangerous mission to stop his efforts. Then, the Mutant HQ comes under attack. With everything to lose, alliances shift and relationships are put to the test.

Ranking as the No. 3 new drama of the 2017-2018 season, THE GIFTED is averaging a 2.0/7 in Live + 7 ratings and has built upon FOX’s year-ago time period by +18%. The GIFTED averages 8.3 Million Total Viewers across platforms, representing a +146% lift from its Live + Same Day delivery.

THE GIFTED is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television. Matt Nix ("Burn Notice"), Bryan Singer (the "X-Men" franchise), Lauren Shuler Donner ("X-Men: Apocalypse," "X-Men: Days of Future Past"), Simon Kinberg ("X-Men: Apocalypse," "X-Men: Days of Future Past") and Marvel's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory serve as executive producers. Nix, who serves as the series' showrunner, wrote the pilot, which was directed by Singer.