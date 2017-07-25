TEEN CHOICE VOTING RULES

VOTING RULES

Who can vote (Eligibility)

Voting on TeenChoice.com is only open to individuals located within the fifty (50) United States,the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, who are at least thirteen (13) years of age and who comply with these Voting Rules. Employees of Fox Broadcasting Company (“FOX”), Bob Bain Productions and Live Animals, Inc. (collectively, “Producer”), Telescope Inc. (“Telescope”) or their affiliated companies, promotional partners, advertising agencies, and/or members of their immediate families (spouses, children, siblings and parents, regardless of where they live) and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, whether or not related, are ineligible to vote.

How to Vote

There are two voting periods during which you may vote. “Voting Period 1” begins on June 19, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. PT and ends on June 22, 2016 at 9:00 p.m. PT; and “Voting Period 2” begins on July 12, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. PT and ends on July 19, 2017 9:00 p.m. PT( each a "Voting Period"). You may vote by: (1) going to TeenChoice.com (the "Site"), then clicking on the "VOTE" section and votingon the Site by using your registered Facebook account information and following the steps to submit a vote for the category/categories and nominee of choice; or (2) logging into your registered, public Twitter account and Tweeting a nominee/nominees with the correct category hashtag.. You may vote for as many of the active categories as you wish, but you are limited to ten (10) votes per category, per calendar day (based on Pacific Time) and per platform user ID. You may only vote for one Teen Choice nominee per Tweet. New categories will become available throughout the Voting Periods.

By accessing the TeenChoice.com website and submitting your vote(s) therein, you signify that you (and your parent or legal guardian if you are a minor in your jurisdiction of residence) have read and agree to these Voting Rules and the FOX’s Privacy Policy (available at fox.com/policy) and Terms of Use (available at fox.com/terms) and you hereby acknowledge that you (and your parent or legal guardian if you are a minor in your jurisdiction of residence) consent to third party social media platform terms of use and policies, including Facebook, required in order to create and/or maintain an account with any such third party social media website and/or application provider.

By voting on Twitter, you hereby acknowledge that you (and your parent or legal guardian if you are a minor in your jurisdiction of residence) consent to the applicable website and/or application’s terms of use and policies required in order to create and/or maintain an account with such third party website or application provider.

Winners of Teen Choice 2017 are determined using the votes cast on the Site and on Twitter. Votes are tabulated electronically and winners are determined based on the nominees in each category with the highest number of eligible votes. Tweets must NOT contain subject matter which is, in the sole discretion of Producer, FOX and/or Telescope, sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (e.g., based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g., underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane or harassing. Tweets must NOT include any 3rd party trademarks, logos or slogans. Tweets may not contain any derogatory references to Producer, FOX, Teen Choice sponsors or Teen Choice nominees and/or participants.

Liability Limitations

Employees of Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Television Group, Twenty-First Century Fox, Bob Bain Productions, Live Animals, Inc., Twitter, and Facebook, and their affiliated and related companies, subcontractors and producers of FOX content, sponsors, promotional partners, advertising agencies, each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and divisions; and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees ("Releasees") are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, incomplete, or non-delivered votes or e-mail; or for interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, telephone or other connections, availability or accessibility, or miscommunications, or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, or lines, or technical failure or jumbled, corrupted, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures, or technical errors or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of registration, votes or other information or the failure to capture, or loss of, any such or similar information.Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this voting process, as solely determined by FOX and/or Telescope, may be disqualified and applicable votes voided. Any use of robotic, automatic, macro, programmed, third party or like voting methods will void all such votes garnered by such methods, and disqualify any voter/e-mail address using such methods. In addition, FOX and/or Telescope reserves the right to disallow votes when, in its good faith judgment, such action is required to ensure fairness or for any other legitimate reason. Releasees are not responsible for injury or damage to voter's or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this program or downloading materials from or use of the Site. Should any portion of the voting process be, in FOX’s and/or Telescope's opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, technical failures or any other causes which, in the sole opinion of FOX and/or Telescope, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of votes, FOX and/or Telescope reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the voting, and tally the votes received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by FOX and/or Telescope. Releasees are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the voting, and assume no responsibility for any error, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation, or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction, or unauthorized access to or use to this Web site. In case of dispute, the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account used to vote will be deemed to be the voter, and must comply with these Voting Rules and the Site's Terms of Use. The authorized account subscriber is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization, which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses.

By voting, voters agree to release the Releasees from any and all liability for any and all claims, costs, damages or losses of any kind arising out of their participation in connection with Teen Choice.

IN NO EVENT WILL RELEASEES BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SITE OR DOWNLOADING FROM AND/OR PRINTING MATERIAL DOWNLOADED FROM SAID SITE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, EVERYTHING ON THIS WEB SITE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. TEEN CHOICE AWARDS AND VOTING ARE IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH, FACEBOOK OR TWITTER.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Information submitted on the Site in connection with voting is subject to the FOX

Privacy Policy available at fox.com/policy. By voting, you also agree to the FOX Terms of Use available at fox.com/terms. PLEASE NOTE THAT THE “ARBITRATION AGREEMENT” SECTION OF THE TERMS OF USE (available at www.fox.com/terms#Arbitration) CONTAINS PROVISIONS THAT REQUIRE (i) WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS THAT ALL DISPUTES ARISING BETWEEN YOU AND FOX HEREUNDER AND IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OF THE SITE AND/OR VOTING SHALL BE HANDLED BY ARBITRATION, AND (ii) YOU AND FOX WAIVE THE RIGHT TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH DISPUTES.