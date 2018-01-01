“TEEN CHOICE” TURNS 20!

Category Nomination Window Now Open for “TEEN CHOICE 2018!”

TEEN CHOICE 2018TM, summer’s hottest event, will return for its 20th consecutive year, airing LIVE Sunday, Aug. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. TEEN CHOICE 2018 is the summer’s only awards show in which teens hold the voting power to select new categories and returning favorites from past TEEN CHOICE shows. The category nomination window is now open! Fans can submit category nominations via Twitter using the category hashtag, plus their handle/name through Sunday, May 20 at 9:00 PM PT.

The two-hour LIVE event will honor the year’s iconic stars from the best films, most-loved TV shows, fiercest music and the top moments in fashion, digital and comedy with the coveted TEEN CHOICE Surfboard Awards. Host(s), performers, presenters and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2018 to be announced.

For two decades, the special has presented performances and appearances by some of pop culture’s brightest stars. TEEN CHOICE 2017 was a star-studded event, during which Bruno Mars accepted the “Visionary Award,” Adam Levine won the “Decade Award,” Vanessa Hudgens received the #SEEHER Award and Miley Cyrus got the “Ultimate Choice” Award. Multi-Platinum award-winning artists Fifth Harmony, as well as actor and comedian Anthony Anderson were special presenters. Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha; Clean Bandit with Zara Larson; KYLE, lil Yachty and Rita Ora; Rae Sremmurd; and French Montana, featuring Swae Lee, also performed.