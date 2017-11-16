Emmy® Award-winning personality and talk show host Steve Harvey will host the all-new special FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM and 11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.

In his first-ever New Year Eve’s special with FOX, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration taking place in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, featuring views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018. Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Performers and co-hosts to be announced.

FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE is executive-produced by IMG. “Like” Steve Harvey at facebook.com/SteveHarvey and follow him on Twitter @IAmSteveHarvey.

About Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is a TV personality, talk show host, actor and comedian who currently hosts six popular TV shows: daytime talk show “Steve”; breakout hits “Little Big Shots” and “Little Big Shots: Forever Young”; game show “Family Feud,” which he began hosting in 2010; “Celebrity Family Feud”; and “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome,” an inspirational show featuring young innovators and entrepreneurs. He also hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” which premiered in 2000. Additionally, he has hosted the MISS UNIVERSE contests, which have aired on FOX since 2015, and he will host the return of SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO, scheduled to premiere on FOX in 2018.

Harvey began his career doing stand-up comedy in the mid-1980s. His success as a comedian eventually led to a long stint as host of “It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” as well as various acting, hosting, writing and producing roles. His television and film career includes roles in “Me and The Boys,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge,” “Love Don't Cost a Thing,” “You Got Served,” “Johnson Family Vacation” and “Madea Goes to Jail.” In addition, Harvey is a New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and motivational speaker.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries. The company represents and manages some of the world’s greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of sports media. IMG also specializes in sports training; league development; and marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. In 2014, IMG was acquired by WME, a leading global entertainment agency. Recent IMG productions that air on FOX include the successful revamp of SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO and the annual MISS UNIVERSE contests currently hosted by Steve Harvey. IMG also produces Harvey’s daytime talk show, “Steve.”