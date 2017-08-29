Special Two-Night Premiere Event!

THE ORVILLE debuts with a special two-night premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM LIVE to all Time Zones) and Sunday, Sept. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET LIVE to All Time Zones), immediately following NFL ON FOX doubleheaders and THE O.T.

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, “Ted”) THE ORVILLE is a live-action, one-hour space adventure series set 400 years in the future that follows the exploits of The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the problems of everyday life.

The series stars MacFarlane as ED MERCER, the ship’s Captain, and Adrianne Palicki (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Friday Night Lights”) as his ex-wife, KELLY GRAYSON, who’s assigned as his First Officer. The series also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (“24,” “The Larry Sanders Show”) as CLAIRE FINN, Scott Grimes (“American Dad!,” “Justified”) as GORDON MALLOY, Peter Macon (“Shameless,” “Bosch”) as BORTUS, Halston Sage (“Neighbors,” “Goosebumps”) as ALARA KITAN, J. Lee (“American Dad!”, “The Cleveland Show”) as JOHN LAMARR, Mark Jackson (“That Royal Today” ) as ISAAC, Chad L. Coleman (“The Wire”) as KLYDEN and Norm Macdonald (“The Middle,” “Saturday Night Live”) as YAPHIT. Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Liz Heldens are executive producers. Jon Favreau directed the pilot.