SMS Voting Terms



SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE voting via SMS from your mobile device - votes will only be accepted under the following regulations:

1. To participate, text the promoted keyword (contestant first name) to the short code: e.g., “Text NIGEL to 21523”.

2. Your carrier's standard message and data rates may apply.

3. To opt-out of the So You Think You Can Dance SMS voting program at any time, send STOP, QUIT, CANCEL, END or UNSUBSCRIBE to 21523. If you interact with the So You Think You Can Dance voting program after sending a STOP or other opt out keyword, you will receive the appropriate response message(s). For example, if you vote again after having opted out, you may receive a vote confirmation message.

4. To get help with voting by SMS, send HELP to 21523, or e-mail Telescope customer service at info@telescope.tv.

5. During a valid vote window, users will receive 1 ‘Thanks for Voting' message per contestant voted for, per vote episode, regardless of the number of votes cast.

6. Only the first 20 votes per mobile phone number per voting episode that are cast from a user within a valid vote window will be counted, but message and data rates may apply to all SMS votes cast (even those in excess of 20).

Requirements/Instructions

Subscribers must:

• Use a wireless device capable of two-way messaging

• Provide their own wireless device

• Be a wireless service subscriber with a participating carrier with a telephone area code from within the 50 US States, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands

• Participating carriers are:

• AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint, T-Mobile, Boost, Alltel, U.S. Cellular, Nextel Wireless, Virgin Mobile, Dobson, Cincinnati Bell, Cellular South, NTELOS, CellCom, Carolina West, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular One, Centennial Communications, EKN, GCI Comms, Illinois Valley Cellular, Immix, Inland Cellular, Nex-Tech, Revol, United Wireless, West Central Wireless. The carriers are not liable for any delayed or undelivered messages.

Data Rates/Charges

Message and data rates may apply. A wireless service provider may charge for each text message that is sent and received. Message and data charges will appear on the customer's cell phone bill or be deducted from their prepaid account. Messages sent and received include:

• SMS/text votes sent;

• THANKS FOR VOTING message received;

• EXCEEDED LIMIT message received;

• STOP message sent and STOP confirmation received;

• HELP message sent and HELP information received;

• VOTING CLOSED message received; and

• UNRECOGNIZABLE message received.



Please consult your wireless service provider regarding its pricing plans.



SMS Services

The service is offered on an ‘as is' basis and

• May not be available in all areas at all times;

• May not continue to work in the event of product, software, coverage or other service changes made by your wireless carrier;

• Administrator(s) are not responsible for damages from use of service;

• At any time by giving prior notice charges can be incurred and disagreeing to charges would discontinue the service.

• Certain Services may be changed without notice or be discontinued

Privacy

All information collected in connection with the So You Think You Can Dance voting service is governed by the Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox.com/policy. By voting via the text voting method, you are granting FOX Broadcasting Company (“FOX”), 19 TV Limited, dick clark productions, inc. (collectively, “Producers”) and their vendors the right to collect and use your cell phone number to validate the vote and for other permissible purposes set forth in the governing Privacy Policy located at http://www.fox.com/policy.

Limitation of Liability/Release

FOX, Producers and/or Telescope, Inc., and the administrators of So You Think You Can Dance, their respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliated entities and any persons employed by any of the foregoing, are not responsible and shall not be liable for any losses/injuries or any kind resulting from lost, incomplete, late, damaged or misdirected votes; inability to access the voting; difficulties, failures or malfunctions of computers and/or Internet connections or wireless services or other communications malfunctions; interrupted or unavailable network, server; failed computer hardware or software or other technical failures; garbled, lost, misrouted or scrambled transmissions; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; traffic congestion or for any technical problem which may cause the voting to be disrupted or corrupted; computer on-line systems, telecast, or cable malfunctions; human error; satellite transmission failures or delayed telecasts or preemption of or the failure of a cable affiliate to televise the promotion; any damage to entrants or any third person’s computer and/or wireless device, and/or its contents related to or resulting from this promotion; any votes that are not in compliance with these Terms and Conditions (such votes to be deemed disqualified), nor any other loss directly or indirectly caused by participation in this promotion or related voting.

FOX, Producers and/or Telescope reserve the absolute right to disqualify any voter (and/or their respective vote(s)) who votes by any electronic, mechanical or automated means, or otherwise tampers with the voting process or promotion, or for any other reason, as determined by FOX, Producers and/or Telescope in their sole discretion.

Choice of Law/Arbitration

This Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California applicable to contracts made and fully to be performed therein.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THE “ARBITRATION AGREEMENT” SECTION OF THE TERMS OF USE CONTAINS PROVISIONS THAT REQUIRE (i) WITH LIMITED EXCEPTIONS, ALL DISPUTES ARISING BETWEEN YOU AND PRODUCERS UNDER THIS AGREEMENT BE HANDLED BY ARBITRATION, AND (ii) YOU AND PRODUCERS WAIVE THE RIGHT TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH DISPUTES. PLEASE GO TO http://www.fox.com/terms#Arbitration TO REVIEW THE ARBITRATION AGREEMENT.

For more information on So You Think You Can Dance, including voting Frequently Asked Questions please go to http://www.fox.com/dance/faq.