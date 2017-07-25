SECOND AND FINAL WAVE OF “TEEN CHOICE 2017” NOMINEES ANNOUNCED
SELENA GOMEZ LEADS WAVE TWO WITH NINE NOMINATIONS;
JUSTIN BIEBER FOLLOWS WITH SEVEN
FIVE NEW CATEGORIES ADDED TO WAVE TWO BALLOT
Vote for Favorite Nominees RIGHT HERE and on Twitter through July 19
LIVE Celebration Airs Sunday, August 13, LIVE on FOX
TEEN CHOICE 2017TM, the summer’s hottest LIVE show, has announced the second and final wave of nominees. Selena Gomez leads Wave Two nominations with nine nominations, while Justin Bieber follows with seven. Hit blockbuster movie “Beauty and the Beast,” cable series “Teen Wolf” and new hit television series “Riverdale” each earned six nods.
Additionally, five new categories have been added to the Wave Two ballot: Choice Movie ’Ship, Choice TV ’Ship, Choice Latin Song, Choice Gamer and Choice Changemaker. Host(s), performers, presenters and additional nominees will be announced soon.
Voting officially will open tonight at 9:00 PM PT via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Starting tonight through Wednesday, July 19 at 9:00 PM PT, fans are allowed to vote 10 times per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite TEEN CHOICE 2017 Wave Two nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag (please see below) with the nominee’s name (either @nominee or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account use #nominee). You may only vote for one TEEN CHOICE nominee per Tweet.
For voting rules and more information, visit fox.com/teen-choice/rules and FAQs at fox.com/teen-choice/faqs.
Celebrate this year’s top teen icons in television, music, film, sports, comedy, fashion and digital when the choicest, star-studded two-hour event airs LIVE Sunday, Aug. 13 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.
Following are “Wave Two” categories and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2017:
MOVIES & TELEVISION
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Charlize Theron – “The Fate of the Furious”
Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”
Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Movie ’Ship (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious”
Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars”
Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
“Timeless”
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Choice TV ’Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – “The 100”
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – “Riverdale”
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – “Pretty Little Liars”
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – “Supergirl”
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – “Teen Wolf”
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”
Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
SUMMER
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
“Transformers: The Last Knight”
“War for the Planet of the Apes”
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”
Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Zedd
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
OTHER
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Zayn
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Zayn
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)