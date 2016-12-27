Season 14 Tour Tickets

You’ve seen them on the hit TV show, So You Think You Can Dance. Now you can see your favorite dancers in person when the Top 10 Finalists perform live on tour this fall. The all new tour, features finalists Dassy, Kaylee, Kiki, Koine, Lex, Logan, Mark, Robert, Sydney and Taylor plus All Stars  Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar. The high energy dance tour will highlight your favorite numbers from Season 14 plus new surprises, kicking off on October 5 in Chicago.

Fan Presale: Thurs Oct 12, 10 am local – Sun Oct 15, 10 pm local
passcode: SYTYCDTOUR

Public On Sale: Monday, Oct 16 at 10am local

DATE CITY VENUE TICKET LINK
10/5/17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre Get Tickets
10/6/17 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Get Tickets
10/7/17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre Get Tickets
10/8/17 Greensburg,  PA Palace Theatre Get Tickets
10/10/17 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC Get Tickets
10/11/17 Baltimore, MD Lyric Theatre Get Tickets
10/13/17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre Boston Get Tickets
10/14/17 Brookville, NY Tilles Center for Performing Arts Get Tickets
10/15/17 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resord Casino Get Tickets
10/17/17 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center  Get Tickets
10/18/17 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center Get Tickets
10/20/17 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre Get Tickets
10/21/17 Washington, DC Warner Theatre Get Tickets
10/22/17 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall Theatre Get Tickets
10/24/17 Wilmington, NC The Wilson Center at Cape Fear CC Get Tickets
10/25/17 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Get Tickets
10/26/17 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performance Arts Get Tickets
10/28/17 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Get Tickets
10/29/17 Clearwater, FL  Ruth Eckerd Hall  Get Tickets
10/30/17 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Get Tickets
11/1/17 Melbourne, FL King Center for Performing Arts Get Tickets
11/2/17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Au-Rene Theatre - Broward Center Get Tickets
11/3/17 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall  Get Tickets
11/4/17 Orange Park, FL  Thrasher-Horne Center Get Tickets
11/5/17 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre Get Tickets
11/7/17 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre  Get Tickets
11/8/17 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Wireless Theatre Get Tickets
11/10/17 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre Get Tickets
11/12/17 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Get Tickets
11/14/17 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Center Get Tickets
11/15/17 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre Get Tickets
11/17/17 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Concert Theater Get Tickets
11/18/17 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Get Tickets
11/19/17 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts  Get Tickets
11/21/17 San Jose, CA City National Civic Get Tickets
11/22/17 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Get Tickets
11/24/17 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre Get Tickets
11/26/17 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre Get Tickets
11/27/17 Eugene,OR Hult Center for Preforming Arts Get Tickets
11/28/17 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre Get Tickets
11/29/17 Victoria, BC Save On Foods Memorial Centre Get Tickets
12/1/17 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Get Tickets
12/2/17 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Event Centre Get Tickets
12/3/17 Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Get Tickets