Removal of FX and National Geographic Content from FOX.com

Hey, FOX.com! Where’d all your FX, FXX, FXM, and National Geographic content go?

The Walt Disney Company has acquired certain 21st Century Fox assets, including FX Networks, FX Productions, and National Geographic Partners – producers and distributors of content that originally aired on FX, FXX, FXM, and National Geographic.

You can no longer watch FX, FXX, FXM, and National Geographic shows and movies on FOX.com. But don’t worry: all your favorite FOX programming is still here to stream!