INTRODUCTION

FX+ Services, LLC ("FX+" or “we” or “our”) wants you to be familiar with how we collect, use and disclose information from and about you. This Privacy Policy describes the collection, use, and sharing of information from or about you in connection with your use of the FX+ Services. The term "FX+ Services" refers to our video service, including the selection of television shows, clips, and other content we may offer (collectively, the "Content") and our video player for viewing the Content (the "Video Player"), as well as any other products, features, tools, materials, or other services offered from time to time by FX+ through a variety of Access Points. The term "Access Points" refers to, collectively, the FX+ website located here, applications, and other places where any FX+ Services are authorized by FX+ to be made available, including websites and applications of our third party distribution partners and other websites where users or website operators are permitted to embed or have otherwise licensed the Video Player. As set forth in our Terms of Use, the FX+ Services are for a general audience, are not directed to children, and FX+ does not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13 years of age on or through the FX+ Services.

This Privacy Policy applies to all users of the FX+ Services, including those who use the FX+ Services without registering for the FX+ Services and those who have registered for the FX+ Services. This Privacy Policy applies to FX+'s collection and use of your personal information (i.e., information that identifies a specific person, such as full name or email address). It also describes generally FX+'s practices for handling non-personal information (e.g., interests, demographics and services usage). By providing personal information to us and/or using the FX+ Services, you agree to the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy. To see a list of our affiliated companies ("FX+ Affiliates") click here. If you do not consent to the collection and use of information from or about you in accordance with this Privacy Policy, then you may not use the FX+ Services.

COLLECTION OF INFORMATION

FX+ and our service providers may collect the following information from or about you:

Registration Information is the information you submit to register for the FX+ Services, for example to create an FX+ account, receive a newsletter or mobile alert, or enter a contest or sweepstakes. Registration Information may include, for example, name, email address, gender, zip code, birthday, and phone number. In addition, FX+ may collect information you provide to us when you respond to surveys, set your preferences, contact FX+ through customer service or by other means, or participate in promotions that FX+ may offer from time to time. FX+ may allow for multiple profiles to be set up under one account. If this occurs, we may collect information you provide to us if you create a profile.

Usage, Log and Precise Location Data. We collect information when you use the FX+ Services on mobile and non-mobile devices or view FX+ advertising outside of the FX+ Services. Examples of this information may include your IP address, device, browser and software characteristics (such as type and operating system), location, activity on the FX+ Services including information about the videos you view on FX+ (e.g., show titles and episode names), page views, referral URLs, network state, device identifiers or other unique identifiers and identifiers associated with browser cookies (see our discussion of “Cookies and Similar Technologies” below), and carrier information. If you access the FX+ Services from a mobile or other device, we may collect a unique device identifier assigned to that device, geolocation data, or other transactional information for that device in order to provide the FX+ Services to it. In order to access certain FX+ Services from your device, you may be required to share your device’s location with us.

Site Activity Information. When you access and interact with the FX+ Services, FX+ and our service providers may collect certain information about those visits (“Site Activity Information”). For example, in order to permit your connection to the FX+ Services, our servers receive and record information about your computer, device and browser, including potentially your IP address, browser type, and other software or hardware information. If you access the FX+ Services from a mobile or other device, we may collect a unique device identifier assigned to that device, geolocation data (including your precise location), or other transactional information for that device in order to provide the FX+ Services to it.

Data Collected Through Cookies and Similar Technologies. Like many online services, we use various technologies to collect usage data and store preferences. These technologies are discussed below.

Cookies and other tracking technologies (such as browser cookies, pixels, beacons, and Adobe Flash technology including cookies), which are comprised of small bits of data may be used. Websites, apps and other services send this data to your browser when you first request a web page and then store the data on your computer or other device so the website, app or other service can access information when you make subsequent requests for pages from that website, app or other service. These technologies may also be used to collect and store information about your usage of the FX+ Services, such as pages you have visited, the videos and other content you have viewed, search queries you have run and advertisements you have seen. Cookies may also be used by us or by our service providers to collect and store information on your use of other companies’ websites or services, such as sites you visit and materials you view. We may merge this with other data we collect about you from third parties to assist us in our ability to provide the FX+ Services, including, without limitation, to advertise and provide content to you. Our work in this respect is compliant with the Digital Advertising Alliance’s Principles for the Self-Regulation of Online Behavioral Advertising. To learn more, visit aboutads.info/choices.

Third parties that support the FX+ Services by serving advertisements or providing services, such as allowing you to share content or tracking aggregate FX+ Service usage statistics, may also use these technologies to collect similar information when you use the FX+ Services or third party service. These third parties may also use these technologies, along with Site Activity Information they collect to recognize you across the devices you use, such as a mobile device and a laptop or other computer. FX+ does not control these third party technologies and their use is governed by the privacy policies of third parties using such technologies. For more information about third party ad networks and similar entities that use these technologies, including your choices with respect to them, see the section entitled “To deliver relevant advertisements,” below.

Most browsers are initially set to accept cookies, but you can change your settings to notify you when a cookie is being set or updated, or to block cookies altogether. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information (e.g., http://windows.microsoft.com/en-US/windows-vista/Block-or-allow-cookies). Users can manage the use of Flash technologies with the Flash management tools available at Adobe's website, see http://www.macromedia.com/support/documentation/en/flashplayer/help/settings_manager.html. Please note that by blocking any or all cookies, you may not have access to certain features, content or personalization available through the FX+ Services.

We may use or work with third parties including our business partners and service providers who use mobile software development kits (“SDKs”) to collect information, such as advertising identifiers (e.g., "ad-ID" or "IDFA") and information related to how mobile devices interact with the FX+ Services. An SDK is computer code that app developers can include in their apps to enable ads to be shown, data to be collected and related services and functionality to be implemented. A mobile SDK is in effect the mobile app version of a pixel tag or beacon. We may use this technology, for instance, to analyze how you interact with Content and advertisements and to enable analytics or other features through mobile devices.

The use of these various technologies in connection with advertising on the FX+ Services is explained further below. To learn about opting out of interest-based or online behavioral advertising, please see the information we have provided in Section 4 ("Your Additional Choices, Including Opt-Out Options").

Social Media Information and Content. If you access or log-in to the FX+ Services through a third party social media service or another website, app, service or log-in ("Other Service"), the information we collect may also include your user ID and/or user name associated with that Other Service, any information or content you have permitted the Other Service to share with us, such as your profile picture, email address or friends' lists, and any information you have made public in connection with that Other Service (collectively, "Social Media Information and Content"). When you access the FX+ Services through Other Services, you are authorizing FX+ to collect, store, and use any and all Social Media Information and Content in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

Information from Other Sources. We may supplement the information we collect with information from other sources, such as publicly available information from social media services, commercially available sources and information from our FX+ Affiliates or business partners. Examples of this may include information (whether identified, de-identified or anonymous, and whether collected online or offline) about your interests, demographic data, purchasing behavior, and your activities online (such as websites visited and advertisements viewed).

Authenticated Content. To access certain Content via the FX+ Services, you may be redirected to your television content provider’s registration page, and/or you may be required to register directly with your television content provider. Any information that you provide to your television content provider will be subject to the applicable television content provider’s privacy policy, rather than this Privacy Policy. We have no control over, and are not responsible for, any television content provider’s use of information collected via the FX+ Services.

We may combine the information we collect from or about you and use it in the manner described in this Privacy Policy or as otherwise permitted by law.

USE OF INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We use the personal information and other information we collect from and about you for the following purposes:

To provide and manage the FX+ Services . We use the information we collect from and about you to provide the FX+ Services and features to you, including to measure and improve those FX+ Services and features, to develop new products and services, to improve and personalize your experience with both online and off-line FX+ Services by delivering relevant content, advertising and marketing messages (if any), to provide you with customer support, and to respond to inquiries. In order to provide you with content and advertising (if any) that is more interesting and relevant to you, we may use the information from and about you to make inferences and predictions about your potential areas of interest. When the information collected from or about you does not identify you as a specific person, we may use that information for any purpose or share it with third parties to the extent permitted by applicable law.

. We use the information we collect from and about you to provide the FX+ Services and features to you, including to measure and improve those FX+ Services and features, to develop new products and services, to improve and personalize your experience with both online and off-line FX+ Services by delivering relevant content, advertising and marketing messages (if any), to provide you with customer support, and to respond to inquiries. In order to provide you with content and advertising (if any) that is more interesting and relevant to you, we may use the information from and about you to make inferences and predictions about your potential areas of interest. When the information collected from or about you does not identify you as a specific person, we may use that information for any purpose or share it with third parties to the extent permitted by applicable law. To allow service providers to assist us in providing and managing the FX+ Services . FX+ may make your information available to certain third party service providers, such as contractors, analytics and other measurement companies, agents or sponsors, who help us analyze and understand your use of the FX+ Services, and manage and/or provide the FX+ Services. We may also use your information for research purposes or to compile aggregate data for internal and external business purposes.

. FX+ may make your information available to certain third party service providers, such as contractors, analytics and other measurement companies, agents or sponsors, who help us analyze and understand your use of the FX+ Services, and manage and/or provide the FX+ Services. We may also use your information for research purposes or to compile aggregate data for internal and external business purposes. To deliver video content . In the ordinary course of our business, we may share information that we collect from or about you to third parties in order to process your requests and fulfill your orders for video content offered through the FX+ Services, including, to provide you with access to localized content and provide video content recommendations. For example, to process your request to view certain authenticated video content through the FX+ Services, we may need to share information about you with your designated television content provider and/or our third party service providers in order to authenticate and/or authorize you to view authenticated video content through the FX+ Services.

. In the ordinary course of our business, we may share information that we collect from or about you to third parties in order to process your requests and fulfill your orders for video content offered through the FX+ Services, including, to provide you with access to localized content and provide video content recommendations. For example, to process your request to view certain authenticated video content through the FX+ Services, we may need to share information about you with your designated television content provider and/or our third party service providers in order to authenticate and/or authorize you to view authenticated video content through the FX+ Services. To allow social sharing functionality . If you log in with or connect your social media account to the FX+ Service, we will share your social media user name, picture, and likes, as well as your activities and comments with other FX+ Services’ users and with your friends associated with your social media account. We will also share the same information with your social media account provider. By logging in with or connecting your FX+ Services account and your social media account, you are authorizing us to share information with your social media account provider, other users and your friends, and you understand that the social media service’s use of the shared information will be governed by the social media site's privacy policy. If you do not want your personal information shared in this way, please do not connect your social media account with your FX+ Services account and do not participate in social sharing on the FX+ Services.

. If you log in with or connect your social media account to the FX+ Service, we will share your social media user name, picture, and likes, as well as your activities and comments with other FX+ Services’ users and with your friends associated with your social media account. We will also share the same information with your social media account provider. By logging in with or connecting your FX+ Services account and your social media account, you are authorizing us to share information with your social media account provider, other users and your friends, and you understand that the social media service’s use of the shared information will be governed by the social media site's privacy policy. If you do not want your personal information shared in this way, please do not connect your social media account with your FX+ Services account and do not participate in social sharing on the FX+ Services. To provide co-branded services and features . We may offer co-branded services or features, such as contests, sweepstakes or other promotions together with a third party ("Co-Branded Services"). These Co-Branded Services may be hosted on FX+ Services or on the third party's service. By virtue of these relationships, we may share the information you submit in connection with the Co-Branded Service with the third party. The third party's use of your information will be governed by the third party's privacy policy.

. We may offer co-branded services or features, such as contests, sweepstakes or other promotions together with a third party ("Co-Branded Services"). These Co-Branded Services may be hosted on FX+ Services or on the third party's service. By virtue of these relationships, we may share the information you submit in connection with the Co-Branded Service with the third party. The third party's use of your information will be governed by the third party's privacy policy. To deliver relevant advertisements (where applicable) . We and our service providers may use the information we collect from or about you, and information that our service providers collect from your use of other websites and services through cookies and other technologies, to assist us in delivering you relevant ads when you visit the FX+ Services (on any of your devices), FX+ Affiliates’ services (including any such FX+ Affiliates’ websites, applications and platforms) or Other Services. As noted above, these third party advertising networks and advertisers may use cookies and similar technologies to collect and track information such as demographic information, inferred interests, aggregated information, and information on the different devices you use and your activity on such devices to assist them in delivering advertising that is more relevant to your interests. To find out more about third party advertising networks and similar entities that use these technologies, see aboutads.info, and to opt out of such advertising networks' and services' advertising practices, on the particular device on which you are accessing this policy, go to www.aboutads.info/choices. If you would like to opt-out of such ad networks’ and services’ advertising practices, go to www.aboutads.info/choices to opt-out in desktop and mobile web browsers. You may download the AppChoices app at www.aboutads.info/appchoices to opt-out in mobile apps.

. We and our service providers may use the information we collect from or about you, and information that our service providers collect from your use of other websites and services through cookies and other technologies, to assist us in delivering you relevant ads when you visit the FX+ Services (on any of your devices), FX+ Affiliates’ services (including any such FX+ Affiliates’ websites, applications and platforms) or Other Services. As noted above, these third party advertising networks and advertisers may use cookies and similar technologies to collect and track information such as demographic information, inferred interests, aggregated information, and information on the different devices you use and your activity on such devices to assist them in delivering advertising that is more relevant to your interests. To find out more about third party advertising networks and similar entities that use these technologies, see aboutads.info, and to opt out of such advertising networks' and services' advertising practices, on the particular device on which you are accessing this policy, go to www.aboutads.info/choices. If you would like to opt-out of such ad networks’ and services’ advertising practices, go to www.aboutads.info/choices to opt-out in desktop and mobile web browsers. You may download the AppChoices app at www.aboutads.info/appchoices to opt-out in mobile apps. To contact you . FX+ may periodically send promotional materials (e.g., newsletters) or notifications related to the FX+ Services to the email address you provided to us at registration or for your account. If you want to stop receiving promotional materials from FX+ Services, you can follow the unsubscribe instructions at the bottom of each email. There are certain service notification emails that you may not opt-out of, such as notifications of changes to the FX+ Services or policies. If you have installed a mobile app and you wish to stop receiving push notifications, you can change the settings either on your mobile device or through the app.

. FX+ may periodically send promotional materials (e.g., newsletters) or notifications related to the FX+ Services to the email address you provided to us at registration or for your account. If you want to stop receiving promotional materials from FX+ Services, you can follow the unsubscribe instructions at the bottom of each email. There are certain service notification emails that you may not opt-out of, such as notifications of changes to the FX+ Services or policies. If you have installed a mobile app and you wish to stop receiving push notifications, you can change the settings either on your mobile device or through the app. To share with our Affiliates . FX+ may share your information with FX+ Affiliates for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. A link to a website that lists FX+ Affiliates can be found at the beginning of this policy. Users who visit FX+ Affiliates' services should still refer to their separate privacy policies, which may differ in some respects from this Privacy Policy.

. FX+ may share your information with FX+ Affiliates for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. A link to a website that lists FX+ Affiliates can be found at the beginning of this policy. Users who visit FX+ Affiliates' services should still refer to their separate privacy policies, which may differ in some respects from this Privacy Policy. To share with business partners . FX+ may share your information with business partners to permit them to send you marketing communications, consistent with your choices.

. FX+ may share your information with business partners to permit them to send you marketing communications, consistent with your choices. To protect the rights of FX+ and others . There may be instances when FX+ may use or disclose your information without providing notice or choice, including situations where FX+ has a good faith belief that such use or disclosure is necessary in order to: (i) protect, enforce, or defend the legal rights, privacy, safety, or property of FX+, our FX+ Affiliates or their employees, agents and contractors (including enforcement of our agreements and our Terms of Use); (ii) protect the safety, privacy, and security of users of the FX+ Services or members of the public; (iii) protect against fraud or for risk management purposes; (iv) comply with the law or legal process; or (v) respond to requests from public and government authorities.

. There may be instances when FX+ may use or disclose your information without providing notice or choice, including situations where FX+ has a good faith belief that such use or disclosure is necessary in order to: (i) protect, enforce, or defend the legal rights, privacy, safety, or property of FX+, our FX+ Affiliates or their employees, agents and contractors (including enforcement of our agreements and our Terms of Use); (ii) protect the safety, privacy, and security of users of the FX+ Services or members of the public; (iii) protect against fraud or for risk management purposes; (iv) comply with the law or legal process; or (v) respond to requests from public and government authorities. To complete a merger or sale of assets . If FX+ sells all or part of its business or makes a sale or transfer of its assets or is otherwise involved in a merger or transfer of all or a material part of its business (including, without limitation, in connection with bankruptcy or a similar proceeding), FX+ may transfer your information to the party or parties involved in the transaction as part of that transaction.

. If FX+ sells all or part of its business or makes a sale or transfer of its assets or is otherwise involved in a merger or transfer of all or a material part of its business (including, without limitation, in connection with bankruptcy or a similar proceeding), FX+ may transfer your information to the party or parties involved in the transaction as part of that transaction. Other Uses . We may also use the information we collect for any other uses in accordance with our Terms of Use and any other purpose that is disclosed to you at the time we collect the information or that is related to a request made by you.

. We may also use the information we collect for any other uses in accordance with our Terms of Use and any other purpose that is disclosed to you at the time we collect the information or that is related to a request made by you. Use of Aggregate or De-Identified Information. In addition to the individual data uses described in this Privacy Policy, we may aggregate information about you and/or other individuals together, or otherwise "de-identify" the information about you (which means that the information does not identify you personally). We may also use de-identified information for any legitimate business purpose, including for research and analysis, administration of the FX+ Services, advertising (e.g., improving our targeting efforts, if applicable) and promotional purposes.

YOUR ADDITIONAL CHOICES, INCLUDING OPT-OUT OPTIONS

You have the following choices regarding how we and/or third parties use certain information collected from or about you.

Opt-Out from Promotional Communications. You may opt out of receiving promotional communications from FX+ by clicking the "unsubscribe" link in a particular promotional communication. Please note that you cannot opt out from receiving all communications from FX+, including administrative messages, service announcements, and messages regarding the terms and conditions of your account because those may contain important information. You can choose to receive push notifications from FX+ on your device. If you do not wish to receive push notifications, you can use your device’s settings to turn them off.

Do Not Track Signals.

At this time we do not respond to browser ‘Do Not Track’ signals, as we await the work of interested stakeholders and others to develop standards for how such signals should be interpreted.

Additional Choices for California Residents If you are a California resident, you may be entitled to request certain information regarding our disclosure, if any, of personal information (such as your name and contact information) to third parties who wish to contact you or send you promotional information about their products and services directly (as compared to when the third party is acting on our behalf or you have provided your personal information as part of a co-promotion by FX+ and the third party). If you are a California resident and would like to request a copy of information regarding our disclosure to third parties for their direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year, please send us a letter at Privacy, Business & Legal Affairs, FX+ Services, LLC, P.O. Box 900, Beverly Hills, California 90213-0900. If you are a California resident under the age of 18 and a registered user of the FX+ Services, you may request and obtain removal of content or information you have publicly posted on the FX+ Services. To make this request, please email us at CaliforniaPrivacy@fox.com and include a detailed description of the specific content or information you would like to remove. Please note that this removal does not ensure complete or comprehensive removal of the content or information posted on the FX+ Services by you as there may be circumstances in which the law does not require or allow removal.

You may request that we not share your personal information on a going-forward basis with FX+ Affiliates or unaffiliated third parties for their direct marketing purposes by sending an email to CaliforniaPrivacy@fox.com with "Disclosure Opt-out" in the subject line and your full name, email address, postal address and that you are a subscriber to FX+ Service in the body of the email. We will try to comply with your request(s) as soon as reasonably practicable.

SECURITY AND ACCOUNT ACCESS

FX+ uses commercially reasonable administrative, technical, personnel and physical measures to safeguard information in its possession against loss, theft and unauthorized use, disclosure or modification. However, no one can guarantee the complete safety of your information.

COLLECTION OF PERSONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY A PAYMENT SERVICE & USE OF PAYMENT INFORMATION

FX+ uses an unaffiliated payment service to allow you to make payments (“Payment Service”). If you wish to make a payment using a Payment Service, you will be directed to a Payment Service webpage. Any information that you provide to the Payment Service will be subject to the applicable Payment Service’s privacy policy, rather than this Privacy Policy. We have no control over, and are not responsible for, any Payment Service’s use of information collected through any Payment Service.

We and/or Payment Service provider(s) may use payment information to help provide the FX+ Services. For example, payment information may be used to retrieve account information for a subscriber, to determine whether a subscriber is eligible for promotions, and to detect abuse of the FX+ Services. In addition, for your convenience, we or our Payment Service provider(s) may enable your payment information to be accessible through FX+ Affiliate websites or services in order to process your transaction with any such FX+ Affiliate. If you visit or otherwise use an FX+ Affiliate website or service, refer to such FX+ Affiliate’s privacy policy, which may differ in some respects from this Privacy Policy.

CHILDREN

Children under 13 years of age are not permitted to register with FX+. The FX+ Services are not intended to be used by children without involvement and approval of a parent or guardian.

THIRD-PARTY PLATFORMS

The Content may be provided through third-party websites, applications and other means of access operated by other companies that do not link to this Privacy Policy (collectively, "Third-Party Platforms"). For example, you can access the Content through websites of our certain pay television providers. In addition, you may launch a Third-Party Platform using various devices such as mobile devices and living room devices. The FX+ Services may also contain links to third-party websites or applications. None of these Third-Party Platforms are operated by FX+, even if they contain our name or logo, and we are not responsible for the privacy practices of their operators. Accordingly, we recommend that you review their privacy policies.

CANCELING YOUR FX+ SUBSCRIPTION

You may cancel your FX+ subscription, in accordance with our Terms of Use, or via the link accessible on the FX+ account page. Please note that, after you cancel your FX+ subscription, we may retain some information from or about you in accordance with applicable law, including for various legal, operational, accounting, and auditing purposes. In addition, your registration information will be retained for your account profile.

APPLICABLE LAW

FX+ is headquartered in the United States and the FX+ Services are intended for users in the United States. By viewing any Content or otherwise using the FX+ Services, you consent to the transfer of information to the United States to the extent applicable, and the collection, storage, and processing of information under United States laws.

CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY

From time to time, we may revise this Privacy Policy to reflect changes in the law or the FX+ Services or for other reasons. Therefore, it is important to check the effective date posted at the top of the Privacy Policy each time you visit the FX+ website or use any of the FX+ Services to ensure you are familiar with our most updated policies and practices. If we make any material change to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you by posting a notice on the FX+ website. If you are a registered user, we will also send an email to the email address that you most recently provided to us prior to the material change taking effect. Accordingly, please keep your account information, including email address, updated. Any material change to this Privacy Policy will be effective automatically 10 days after the revised Privacy Policy is first posted or, for users who register or otherwise provide opt-in consent during this 10-day period, at the time of registration or consent, as applicable, unless the law requires us to make the change effective sooner.

We will retain your information for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or allowed by applicable law.

Remember that even after you cancel your subscription, copies of some information from your subscription may remain viewable in some circumstances where, for example, you have shared information with Other Services. We may also retain backup information related to your subscription on our servers for some time after cancelation for fraud detection or to comply with applicable law or our internal security policies. It is not always possible to completely remove or delete all of your information due to technical constraints, contractual, financial or legal requirements.

SENSITIVE INFORMATION

We ask that you not send us, and you not disclose, any sensitive personal information (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, health, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the FX+ Services or otherwise.

QUESTIONS/CONTACTING US

If you have any questions regarding this Privacy Policy, you may email us at FX.Privacy@fox.com or contact us by mail addressed to:

FX+ Services — Privacy, Business & Legal Affairs

FX+ Services, LLC

P.O. Box 900

Beverly Hills, California 90213-0900.