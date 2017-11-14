PRIVACY POLICY
FX NETWORKS LLC
PRIVACY POLICY
Effective as of May 17, 2017.
Table of Contents:
- 1. SCOPE AND APPLICATION: What and who this Policy covers.
- 2. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION: The sources of and methods by which we, our service providers and our advertisers collect information from and about you, including information about your interaction with the FX Services.
- 3. NOTICE AND CHOICE: How we provide you with notice and choice regarding the collection and use of your information.
- 4. USE AND DISCLOSURE: How we use the information we collect from and about you, and who we might share it with and why.
- 5. SECURITY: How we protect your information from loss or misuse.
- 6. USER ACCESS AND CONTROL: How you can access and control the information we maintain about you.
- 7. DATA RETENTION: How and why we store your information.
- 8. SENSITIVE INFORMATION: Description of information that is deemed sensitive.
- 9. CONTACT US: How to contact FX about this Policy.
FX Networks, LLC ("FX"), which operates the FXNetworks.com website, has developed this Privacy Policy to describe how we collect, use and disclose information from and about you. This Privacy Policy describes our practices in connection with information collected through the entertainment-related websites (the “FX Sites”), mobile sites, applications ("apps"), widgets, and other content and services that are linked to this Privacy Policy (collectively, the "FX Services").
By providing personal information to us and using the FX Services, you agree to the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy. To see a list of our affiliated companies ("FX Affiliates") click here.
As set forth in our Terms of Use, the FX Services are for a general audience, are not targeted to children, and do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13 years of age.
This Privacy Policy applies to all users, including both those who use some of the FX Services without being registered for an FX Service and those who have registered for one or more FX Service. This Privacy Policy applies to FX's collection and use of your personal information (i.e., information that identifies a specific person, such as full name or email address). It also describes generally FX's practices for handling non-personal information (e.g., interests, demographics and services usage).
FX and our service providers collect the following information from and about you:
Registration Information
Public Information and Posts consist of comments or content that you post to the FX Services and the information about you that accompanies those posts or content, which may include a name, user name, comments, likes, status, and profile information. Public Information and Posts are always public, which means they are available to everyone and may be displayed in search results on external search engines.
Social Media Information and
Authenticated
Site Activity
Cookies and other tracking technologies (such as browser cookies, pixels, beacons, and Adobe Flash technology including cookies), which are comprised of small bits of data may also be used. Websites, apps, and other services send this data to your browser when you first request a web page and then store the data on your computer or
Third parties that support the FX Services by serving advertisements or providing services, such as allowing you to share content or tracking aggregate FX Service usage statistics, may also use these technologies to collect similar information when you use the FX Services or third party service. These third parties may also use these technologies, along with Site Activity Information they collect to recognize you across the devices you use, such as a mobile device and a laptop or other computer. FX does not control these
Most browsers are initially set to accept cookies, but you can change your settings to notify you when a cookie is being set or updated, or to block cookies altogether. Please consult the "Help" section of your browser for more information (e.g., http://windows.microsoft.com/en-US/windows-vista/Block-or-allow-cookies). Users can manage the use of Flash technologies with the Flash management tools available at Adobe's website,
The FX Services that enable you to view FX video content may feature Nielsen’s proprietary measurement software which will allow you to contribute to market research, like Nielsen’s TV Ratings. The information is collected directly by Nielsen’s software within the applicable FX Service. FX makes no representation or warranty to you regarding the Nielsen software. To learn more about Nielsen’s digital measurement products and your choices in regard to them, please visit www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy. If you do not wish to participate in Nielsen’s digital measurement research, please visit www.nielsen.com/digitalprivacy to learn more about your choices and how to opt-out.
Information from Other
Do Not Track
Means of Notice and
Updates to Privacy
Location of
Linked
In addition, FX is not responsible for the privacy or data security practices of other organizations, such as Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter, Apple, Google, Microsoft or any other app developer, app provider, social media platform provider, operating system provider, wireless service provider, or device manufacturer, including in connection with any information you disclose to other organizations through or in connection with the FX Services.
Collection of Personal Financial
We use the personal information and other information we collect from and about you for the following purposes:
To provide and manage the FX
To allow service providers to assist us in providing and managing the FX
To deliver video
To allow social sharing
To provide co-branded services and
To deliver relevant
To contact
To share with our
To share with business
To protect the rights of FX and
To complete a merger or sale of
When the information collected from or about you does not identify you as a specific person, we may use that information for any purpose or share it with third parties. In some instances, we may combine that information with personal information, such as combining your zip code with your name. If we combine this information with personal information, the combined information will be treated by us as personal information as long as it is combined.
FX uses commercially reasonable administrative, technical, personnel and physical measures to safeguard information in its possession against loss, theft and unauthorized use, disclosure or modification. However, no one can guarantee the complete safety of your information.
If you would like to access, review, correct, update, suppress, or otherwise limit our use of your personal information you have previously provided directly to us, you may contact us using the mechanisms provided below. In your request, please include your email address, name, address, and telephone number and specify clearly what information you would like to access, change, update and/or whether you would like to have your personal information suppressed from our database, or if you have other questions about your personal information. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.
You may request that we not share your personal information on a going-forward basis with FX Affiliates or unaffiliated third parties for their direct marketing purposes by sending an email to FX.CaliforniaPrivacy@fox.comwith "Disclosure Opt-out" in the subject line and your full name, email address, postal address and specific FX Service you have subscribed to in the body of the email. We will try to comply with your request(s) as soon as reasonably practicable.
We will retain your information for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or allowed by applicable law.
Remember that even after you cancel your account, copies of some information from your account may remain viewable in some circumstances where, for example, you have shared information with Other Services. We may also retain backup information related to your account on our servers for some time after cancelation for fraud detection or to comply with applicable law or our internal security policies. It is not always possible to completely remove or delete all of your information due to technical constraints, contractual, financial or legal requirements. Because of the nature of caching technology, your account may not be instantly inaccessible to others, and there may be a delay in the removal of the content from elsewhere on the Internet and from search engines.
We ask that you not send us, and you
If you have questions about this Privacy Policy, please send an email to FX.Privacy@fox.com.
Additionally, you can contact us by mail at:
FX Networks – Privacy
Business & Legal Affairs
Fox Cable Network Services, LLC
P.O. Box 900
Beverly Hills, California 90213-0900