National Geographic (“Company” or “Nat Geo”) welcomes you to the Nat Geo TV application (including any Company content and services incorporated therein, and any updates provided by Company in its sole discretion, collectively the “Application”). By downloading the Application, you agree to be bound by and to abide by the terms and conditions of the Nat Geo TV Application End User License Agreement (this ”License”) available at http://www.nationalgeographic.com. This License is subject to and incorporates the terms and conditions of the National Geographic Terms of Service (the “TOS”) located at http://www.natgeotv/tos and the National Geographic Privacy Policy (the “Privacy Policy”) located at http://www.natgeotv.com/privacy/. If you do not agree to be bound by and to abide by this License, the TOU and the Privacy Policy, Company does not grant you a license to use the Application, and you should discontinue use of the Application and remove the Application from your device. Company reserves the right to update and change, from time to time, this License and all documents incorporated by reference herein. You can always find the most recent version of this License at http://www.nationalgeographic.com. Company may change this License by posting a new version without notice to you. Use of the Application after any change constitutes acceptance of such change.