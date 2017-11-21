Premiere Dates Announced for New Comedy "LA To Vegas" and New Medical Drama "The Resident"

FOX is announcing premiere dates for new series LA TO VEGAS (Jan. 2) and THE RESIDENT (Jan. 21, following NFC Championship Game, and Jan. 22, in its time period premiere).



New comedy LA TO VEGAS will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. From executive producers Will Ferrell (“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Elf”), Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), Lon Zimmet (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Chris Henchy (“Entourage,” “The Other Guys”), Owen Burke (“Drunk History”) and executive producer/director Steve Levitan (“Modern Family”), LA TO VEGAS is a workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take a no-frills roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner. The series stars Kim Matula (“UnREAL”), Ed Weeks (“The Mindy Project”), Nathan Lee Graham (“The Comeback,” “Hitch”), Olivia Macklin (“The Young Pope”) with Peter Stormare (“The Big Lebowski”) and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Dylan McDermott (“The Practice,” “American Horror Story”). Levitan directed the premiere episode. Josh Bycel, Jonathan Fener and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Following LA TO VEGAS, THE MICK will return in its new time period (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

New medical drama THE RESIDENT debuts Sunday, Jan. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/7:00-8:00 PM PT), following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, and makes its time period premiere on Monday, Jan. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). THE RESIDENT is a powerful new medical drama focusing on the final years of a young doctor’s training that rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. Starring Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife”), Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”), Manish Dayal (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Moran Atias (“24: Legacy”), Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies”) and Shaunette Renée Wilson (“Billions”) with Melina Kanakaredes (“CSI: NY,” “Providence”) and Bruce Greenwood (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Mad Men”), the series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan (“Rosewood”), Amy Holden Jones (“Mystic Pizza,” “Indecent Proposal”), Rob Corn (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Antoine Fuqua (“Southpaw,” “Training Day”), David Boorstein (“Level 26: Dark Revelations”), Oly Obst (THE MICK, GHOSTED) and Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “The Bone Collector”), who also directed the pilot.

As previously announced, the all-new, 10-episode second installment of THE X-FILES event series will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the premiere of new provocative drama 9-1-1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). New music competition series THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM will premiere Thursday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).



EMPIRE (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and STAR (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) have their fall finales Dec. 13. GOTHAM (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) airs its fall finale on Dec. 7, followed by the season finale of THE ORVILLE (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). BROOKLYN NINE-NINE airs its winter finale on Dec. 12, with two all-new back-to-back episodes (9:00-9:30/9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). THE EXORCIST (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) has its season finale on Dec. 15. THE GIFTED (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) airs its season finale Jan. 15.

FOX WINTER 2017 RECAP

Monday, Jan. 1:

8:00-9:00 PM LUCIFER

9:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED



Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 2:

8:00-9:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

9:00-9:30 PM LA TO VEGAS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE MICK (Time Period Premiere)



Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 3:

8:00-9:00 PM THE X-FILES (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1 (Series Premiere)



Thursdays, beginning Jan. 4:

8:00-10:00 PM THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM (Series Premiere)



Fridays, beginning Jan. 5:

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

9:00-10:00 PM FOX encores



Sunday, Jan. 7:

7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTED

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH



Monday, Jan. 15:

8:00-10:00 PM THE GIFTED (Two-Hour Season Finale)



Sunday, Jan. 21:

6:00 PM ET-CC NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10:00-11:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Special Premiere)



Mondays, beginning Jan. 22:

8:00-9:00 PM LUCIFER

9:00-10:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Time Period Premiere)