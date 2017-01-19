NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules (“Official Rules”) below.

1. DESCRIPTION: The “GOTHAM Poster Giveaway Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) begins at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (“PT”) on Thursday, September 7, 2017 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Thursday, September 7, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Fox Broadcasting Company, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035 (“Sponsor”).

2. ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States and Washington, D.C. (i.e., excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. territories and possessions), who are physically located and residing therein. Each entrant (“Entrant”) must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of legal majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry. Entrant must be a registered user of Twitter and a follower of @Gotham. Registration on Twitter is free and can be obtained at www.Twitter.com. Entrant must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Twitter account associated with the entry. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of one of the winners, the winner will be deemed the natural person in whose name the email account associated with the Twitter account was opened. Entrant must NOT be an employee, shareholder, officer, director, agent or and representative of Sponsor, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Networks Group, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Television Group (collectively, “Sweepstakes Entities”), Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., DC Entertainment, or each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives or promotion and advertising agencies nor can Entrant be the Immediate Family Members and/or Household Members of such persons. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, “Household Members” shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year; “Immediate Family Members” shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses.

3. HOW TO ENTER: To participate in the Sweepstakes, Entrant must have a Twitter account and become a follower of @Gotham. If you already have a Twitter account, log on using your Twitter user name and password, then become a follower of @Gotham by searching for “Gotham,” clicking on the @Gotham icon and then clicking the “Follow” button. If you do not already have a Twitter account, create a Twitter account according to the instructions on the Twitter.com and follow @Gotham as indicated above. Please note that you must agree to comply with the Twitter Terms of Use in order to create a Twitter account. After the start of the Promotion, Sponsor will Tweet the following from its Twitter handle @Gotham:

• “Want a #Gotham poster to show off? Tweet us your favorite Nygma riddle + #GothamGiveaway and you may be a winner!”

Once Entrant is a follower of @Gotham, Entrant must submit an eligible “Tweet” of one hundred and forty (140) characters or less that consists of Entrant’s favorite Nygma riddle, the hashtag “#GothamGiveaway” (the “Hashtag”), and the @reply “@Gotham” (the “Entry”). Each Entry should also include the hashtag #promoentry. Sponsor shall determine what constitutes an eligible Tweet for purposes of the Promotion and reserves the right to disqualify any Tweet for any reason in its sole discretion. Proof of sending your Tweet is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by Sponsor of the Tweet. Use of the Hashtag constitutes your unconditional consent to these Official Rules.

Entrant will be entered to win one (1) of six (6) GOTHAM Nygma posters. Limit one (1) Entry per person for the duration of the Sweepstakes Period. Entry must be received by 11:59 pm PT on September 7, 2017. If entries exceed the entry limitations, the Entrant may be disqualified, at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entrants using multiple Twitter accounts to enter will be disqualified. Entrants must be able to receive direct messages via Twitter. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THE REQUESTED ENTRY INFORMATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes Entrant’s understanding of, full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor’s decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. Sponsor has the right to change the Sweepstakes Period, and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Sweepstakes, at any time and in its sole discretion and notice will be posted on the Sweepstakes Homepage.

4. ODDS: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. PRIZES: Six (6) GOTHAM Nygma posters will be awarded to six (6) winners (“GP Winner(s)”). The approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each Grand Prize is $15.00. The total ARV of all prizes is $90.00. If applicable, the GP Winners will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, and for any other fees or costs associated with the Grand Prize they receive. GP Winners may be requested to provide Sponsor with a valid Social Security Number for tax reporting purposes. An IRS Form 1099 may be issued in the name of each GP Winner for the actual value of the Grand Prize received.

6. WINNERS SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Six (6) potential GP Winners will be selected via six (6) separate random drawings from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period on or about September 8, 2017. Each potential winner will be contacted via “Direct Message” on Twitter. ENTRANT MUST BE A FOLLOWER OF @GOTHAM AND ABLE TO RECEIVE DIRECT MESSAGES IN ORDER TO BE CONTACTED AS ONE OF THE POTENTIAL WINNERS. Potential GP Winners will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within forty-eight (48) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize. Potential GP Winners may be required to verify address and complete, sign, and return within forty-eight (48) hours an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity release and other legal documents as may be required by Sponsor in its sole discretion (collectively, the “Prize Claim Documents”) covering eligibility, liability, advertising, publicity and media appearance issues. Failure to return the Prize Claim Documents within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate winner from the remaining eligible entries for that prize. The GP Winner’s guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or the age of majority in his or her state of residence. The GP Winner’s guest may be required to return a guest eligibility/liability release and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity and media release. In addition, GP Winner’s guest may be required to provide their Social Security number and consent to a background check as a condition of being confirmed as the guest. A prize will not be awarded/fulfilled until all such properly executed documents are returned. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules.

7. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Sweepstakes and/or by accepting any prize that he or she may win, each Entrant agrees to release the Sweepstakes Entities, and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize or Sponsor’s programming, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Fox Television Group, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc., DC Entertainment, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and sponsors, divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, the producers of Sponsor’s programs; each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals’ respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Each Entrant authorizes the Sweepstakes Entities to use his/her name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sweepstakes Entities are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sweepstakes Entity’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, release forms, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and action of any kind in connection with or resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes; (v) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising there from; (vi) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy; or (vii) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion of the Sweepstakes) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in such situation, to select the winner(s) from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. Sponsor may prohibit you from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor’s representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

8. INDEMNITY: Each GP Winner and each guest shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) GP Winner’s or guest’s participation in the Sweepstakes; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of GP Winner’s representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom.

9. DISPUTES: This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Entrants agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below.

10. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes the entrant may have with, or claims entrant may have against, the Released Parties relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (i) the Sweepstakes, (ii) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (iii) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved individually and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by the National Arbitration Forum (the “Forum”) and conducted before a sole arbitrator pursuant to the Code of Procedure established by the Forum. The arbitration shall be held at a location determined by the Forum pursuant to the Code of Procedure, or at such other location as may be mutually agreed upon by the participant and Sponsor. The arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable participant may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes. There shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis; arbitration can decide only the participant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims and the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated. The arbitrator shall not have the power to award special or punitive damages against the participant or Released Parties. For more information on the Forum and/or the Forum’s Code of Procedure, please visit their website at www.arb-forum.com. If any part of this Arbitration Provision is deemed to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, the balance of this Arbitration Provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

11. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/policy. By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the other Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of administration and prize fulfillment.

12. WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain a copy of the Winner list or a copy of these Official Rules, send your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to “GOTHAM Poster Giveaway Sweepstakes” Winner’s List/Rules, 10201 W. Pico Blvd., Bldg. 100/3247A, Los Angeles, CA 90035. Requests for the names of the winners must be received no later than October 20, 2017. Vermont residents may omit return postage.

This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Twitter.

GOTHAM TM & © 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. GOTHAM and all related characters and elements are TM and © DC Comics.