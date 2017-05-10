GRAMMY AWARD WINNER PITBULL AND

CMA AWARD WINNER BRETT ELDREDGE

TO PERFORM DURING THE 2017 MISS USA® COMPETITION

AIRING SUNDAY, MAY 14, ON FOX

JULIANNE HOUGH AND TERRENCE J

TO HOST THE TWO-HOUR LIVE EVENT

ASHLEY GRAHAM RETURNS AS BACKSTAGE HOST

Global Vote Underway Giving Fans, Alongside Judges,

a Voice in Deciding Who Becomes the Next Miss USA

theSkimm to Source Final Interview Questions

Grammy Award-winning performer, songwriter and entrepreneur Pitbull and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge are set to perform during 2017 MISS USA® airing LIVE Sunday, May 14 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX,from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.Additionally, the top of the show will feature a performance by Michael Jackson ONE, the one-of-a-kind show created by Cirque du Soleil®and the Estate of Michael Jackson, which is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals that reflects the dynamic showmanship of the King of Pop.

Emmy® Award winner Julianne Hough and three-time Emmy® Award nominee Terrence J will host the competition and return as producers of the annual broadcast. Model, designer and body activist Ashley Graham returns as backstage host.

The 2017 MISS USA® competition is a not-to-be-missed two-hour special programming event, which will conclude with Miss USA Deshauna Barber crowning her successor. Contestants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss USA. The winner is provided an elevated platform for the possibility to pursue her goals and continue to make a difference beyond the local level. The state representatives who compete each year are confident, dedicated and ambitious and inspire others to create change in their communities.

Vote for your favorite contestant

Now through Saturday, May 13 , fans around the world can take a virtual seat at the judges’ table to help their favorite contestant advance to the finals. Additionally, on the night of the live broadcast, viewers at home are encouraged to continue voting throughout the competition. To learn more, please visit Vote.MissUSA.com.

Judges lineup

This year’s accomplished and inspiring 2017 MISS USA® judges include:

· Halima Aden: Somali-American IMG model and first woman to compete in a Miss USA state pageant wearing a hijab and burkini.

· Carson Kressley: Emmy® Award-winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer and New York Times best-selling author.

· Brook Lee: Model, TV host and former Miss USA 1997, who went on to hold the title of Miss Universe.

· Nancy Lublin: Founder of Dress for Success, a global non-profit that empowers women to achieve economic independence; and CEO of Crisis Text Line – a free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.

· Jeannie Mai: Style Expert,philanthropist and Co-Host of Daytime Emmy® Award-nominated show “The Real.”

· Janet Mock: Author, TV host and advocate who broke ground with her New York Times bestseller, “Redefining Realness,” and continues to share her story about being a young trans woman in her new memoir, “Surpassing Certainty,” out June 13.

Additionally, the competition will source its final questions for the interview portion of the show from theSkimm. A media company with an engaged community of more than 5 million active subscribers, theSkimm is changing the way female millennials consume news and information.

