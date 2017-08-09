EMMY AWARD AND GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEE PETER KRAUSE

CAST IN PROVOCATIVE NEW DRAMA “9-1-1,”

FROM CREATORS RYAN MURPHY AND BRAD FALCHUK

Krause Joins Academy and Emmy Award Nominee Angela Bassett in a New Series that Explores What Happens on Both Sides

of the Most Heart-Stopping Calls for Help

Emmy Award Nominee Tim Minear (“Feud,” “American Horror Story”)

To Serve as Executive Producer and Showrunner;

McG (LETHAL WEAPON, “We Are Marshall”) to Direct Series Premiere

Series Set to Debut in 2018

Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor Peter Krause (“The Catch,” “Six Feet Under”) has been cast in a lead role in FOX’s provocative new drama, 9-1-1, from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk (the “American Horror Story” franchise, “Nip/Tuck”). The series will premiere in 2018.

Krause joins previously announced Academy and Emmy Award nominee Angela Bassett (“American Horror Story,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It”), in a new series that will begin with the fateful question, “9-1-1, what’s your emergency?”

The procedural drama explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Additionally, Emmy Award nominee Tim Minear (“Feud,” “American Horror Story”) has joined the series as executive producer and showrunner, and McG (LETHAL WEAPON, “We Are Marshall”) will direct the series premiere.

A native of Minneapolis, MN, Peter Krause most recently starred in “The Catch,” opposite Mireille Enos. He also starred in the critically acclaimed series “Parenthood,” alongside Lauren Graham. Krause is best known for his work on the acclaimed cable drama “Six Feet Under,” for which he was nominated for three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. He also received two SAG Awards as part of the “Six Feet Under” ensemble. Krause made his television debut as a regular on Carol Burnett’s hit variety show, “Carol and Company,” followed by a recurring role on the hit series “Cybill.” His additional TV credits include “Dirty Sexy Money,” “Sports Night” and the cable miniseries “The Lost Room.” His film credits include “Beastly,” the independent feature “Civic Duty” and “We Don’t Live Here Anymore,” in which he starred opposite Naomi Watts and Mark Ruffalo. In 2004, Krause made his Broadway debut starring in Arthur Miller’s “After The Fall,” for director Michael Mayer.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. The pilot is created, written and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Tim Minear is an executive producer and will serve as showrunner. McG will direct the series premiere episode.