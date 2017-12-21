OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

The following promotion is intended for individuals in the United States only and shall be construed and evaluated according to the laws of the United States. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not a legal resident of the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules ("Official Rules") below. Participants are providing information to Fox Broadcasting Company and not to Facebook. THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK.

DESCRIPTION: The “Nominate Your Hometown Hero Sweepstakes” (the "Sweepstakes") begins at 12:00:01 pm Pacific Time (“PT”) on Friday, December 22, 2017 and ends on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11:59:59 pm PT (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes provides eligible individuals, as described in Section 2 below (each, a “Nominator” and collectively, the “Nominators”) with the opportunity to nominate an individual who they see as a good example of a hometown hero and who otherwise meets the eligibility criteria as detailed herein (a “Nomination” and each such person, a “Nominee”) for a chance to win a prize, as described herein. Nominators must enter during the Sweepstakes Period via Facebook as described in Section 3 below. The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Fox Broadcasting Company, 10201 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90035 ("Sponsor"). The administrator of this Sweepstakes is Creative Zing Promotion Group ("Administrator"), 189 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801.

ELIGIBILITY: Nominators and Nominees must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Nominators and Nominees must be legal United States residents physically residing within the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia. Sweepstakes is void where restricted or prohibited by law;

Nominators and Nominees must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and have reached the age of legal majority in their state of primary residence at time of entry;

Nominator must be a registered user of Facebook and able to receive direct messages from the Sponsor’s Facebook profile. Registration on Facebook is free and can be obtained at Facebook.com;

Nominator must be the rightful owner (or have authorized use) of the Facebook account associated with the Submission (defined below). In the event of a dispute, the Nominator or potential winner will be deemed the Authorized Account Holder of the email address associated with the Facebook account, as long as such person is otherwise eligible in accordance with these Official Rules. “ Authorized Account Holder ” is defined as the natural person in whose name the email account was opened. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an Nominator or potential winner cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the affected entry will be deemed ineligible; and

Nominators and Nominees must NOT be an employee, shareholder, officer, director, agent or representative of Sponsor or Administrator, (collectively, "Sweepstakes Entities"), Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, or any of their respective parent companies, affiliates, divisions, subsidiaries, agents, representatives or promotion and advertising agencies, nor can Nominator be the Immediate Family Members and/or Household Member of such persons. For purposes of the Sweepstakes, "Household Members" shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year; "Immediate Family Members" shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses.

Additionally, Nominators must only nominate individuals with whom they have a personal relationship and must have the permission of their Nominee to nominate them in this Sweepstakes prior to entering.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: During the Sweepstakes Period, log into your Facebook account, visit the Sponsor’s Facebook page, located at Facebook Page”), and respond to the Sweepstakes-related Sponsor post with your Submission in the form of a comment to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. During the Sweepstakes Period, log into your Facebook account, visit the Sponsor’s Facebook page, located at https://www.facebook.com/911onFOX/ (the “”), and respond to the Sweepstakes-related Sponsor post with your Submission in the form of a comment to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes.

For purposes of these Official Rules, each “Submission” must include an original photograph of your Nominee and a text description explaining why the Nominee is a good example of a “hometown hero”.

Each Submission that is entered into the Sweepstakes must meet the following “Submission Requirements”. Any Submission that, in Sponsor’s sole and absolute direction, violates the following criteria will be disqualified:

Submission must be original to Nominator and Nominator must be the rightful owner of the Submission or must have the rights, title and interest necessary to utilize the Submission for the Sweepstakes in compliance with these Official Rules; Submission must comply with Facebook’s technical submission requirements (e.g., size, format) and must comply with the Submission must comply with Facebook’s technical submission requirements (e.g., size, format) and must comply with the Terms of Service Submission must NOT include images of other people (alive or dead), including the Nominee, without permission from said person and must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person's rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights. If applicable, Nominator may be required to verify such authorization in the form of a release; Submission cannot contain content that infringes trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, without permission, or contain any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses; Submission must NOT contain material which is (or promoting activities which are) or may be construed as sexually explicit, obscene, pornographic, violent, self-mutilating (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g. underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, or harassing; or material that contains any derogatory references to any Sweepstakes Entities; Submission must NOT include any copyrighted media production, or references to films, music, books, television programming, etc., or contain any identifying descriptions of any media property except 911 on FOX; and Submission must NOT contain any derogatory references to any of the “Released Parties”, as defined in Section 8 below.



IMPORTANT: Your Submission may appear in the Sponsor’s social media stream. Be sure you and your Nominee are comfortable with your Submission before submitting. If you do not want your Submission to be made public, do not enter the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to request that a Nominator edit or completely remove any content that may intentionally or unintentionally violate the Official Rules. Sweepstakes Entities will determine in their sole discretion which entries have satisfied the eligibility requirements.

Each Submission must be original to the Nominator and unique; duplicate Submissions will be disqualified. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 pm PT on January 3, 2018. If entries exceed the entry limitations, the Nominator may be disqualified, at the Sponsor's sole discretion. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. All information provided by Nominators becomes the property of Sponsor. ELIGIBLE NOMINATORS MUST SUBMIT THEIR SUBMISSIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes Nominator's understanding of, full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Nominator that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. Sponsor has the right to change the Sweepstakes Period and all other dates or deadlines set in connection with this Sweepstakes, at any time and in its sole discretion and notice will be posted on these Official Rules.

CHARITABLE DONATION: For each eligible Submission received during the Sweepstakes Period, the Sponsor will donate $5 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (the “Beneficiary”), for a maximum donation of $10,000 (the “Maximum Funding Goal”). If the Maximum Funding Goal is not met by the end of the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor’s contribution to the Beneficiary will be determined by the total number of eligible Submissions received. Sponsor, at its sole discretion, reserves the right to contribute the balance to achieve the Maximum Funding Goal, if applicable. For more information on the Beneficiary visit For each eligible Submission received during the Sweepstakes Period, the Sponsor will donate $5 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (the “”), for a maximum donation of $10,000 (the “”). If the Maximum Funding Goal is not met by the end of the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor’s contribution to the Beneficiary will be determined by the total number of eligible Submissions received. Sponsor, at its sole discretion, reserves the right to contribute the balance to achieve the Maximum Funding Goal, if applicable. For more information on the Beneficiary visit https://www.firehero.org/

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Following the end of the Sweepstakes Period, five (5) Submissions will be randomly selected from all eligible Submissions received as “Potential Winners.” Potential Winners will be notified in the form of a direct message or comment from the Sponsor’s Facebook profile. The Potential Winners will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within seventy two (72) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies) of attempted notification. The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the prize. The Potential Winners will be required to verify address, sign, and return within three (3) days of initial notification one or more forms covering eligibility, liability, advertising and (unless prohibited by law) publicity rights and such other documents as Sponsor or Administrator may require (collectively, “Prize Acceptance Forms”). Additionally, the Potential Winners will receive Prize Acceptance Forms that must be completed by the Nominee associated with each Potential Winner’s Submission. Failure to return the Prize Acceptance Forms within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the prize and selection of an alternate Potential Winner from the remaining eligible entries. A prize will not be awarded and a Potential Winner will not be confirmed as a “Winner” until all such properly executed Nominator and Nominee Prize Acceptance Forms are returned. Sweepstakes Entities, in their sole discretion, will attempt to contact up to three (3) potential winners of a prize in accordance with the above procedure, after which the prize in question may go unawarded if it remains unclaimed. Sweepstakes Entities reserve the right to disqualify anyone not fully complying with the Official Rules. All federal, state and local taxes and any other costs and expenses associated with the receipt or use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. ODDS: Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. PRIZES: There are five (5) Nominator prizes and five (5) Nominee prizes available in the Sweepstakes, each consisting of one (1) FOX 911 Prize Pack. Approximate Retail Value “ARV” of each prize: $100. Cumulative retail value of all prizes available in the Sweepstakes: $1000.

PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED “AS IS” WITH NO WARRANTY OR GUARANTEE, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED BY SPONSOR.

All prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Prize winners cannot assign or transfer a prize to another person. If a prize cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value may be awarded, in the Sponsor’s sole discretion. If the winner cannot accept a prize, or any portion thereof, as stated, the prize may be forfeited at the sole discretion of Sponsor. The value of the prize represents Sponsor’s good faith determination of the maximum retail value thereof. No refunds or credit for changes are allowed. The ARV of any prize is subject to price fluctuations in the consumer marketplace based on, among other things, any gap in time between the date the ARV is estimated for purposes of these Official Rules and the date the prize is awarded or redeemed. Winner will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes, if applicable, and for any other fees or costs associated with the prize they receive. The stated ARV of each prize is based on available information provided to Sponsor and the value of the prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. If a prize is valued at $600 or more, the winner must provide Sponsor with a valid social security number before the prize will be awarded for tax reporting purposes and an IRS Form-1099 may be issued for the actual value of the prize received. Other restrictions may apply. If prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-awarded, in Sweepstakes Entities’ sole discretion.

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. By participating, each Nominator agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Sweepstakes and/or by accepting any prize that he or she may win, each Nominator agrees to release the Sweepstakes Entities, and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize or Sponsor’s programming, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., Fox Television Group, Fox Entertainment Group, LLC, Fox Networks Group, Inc., Twentieth Century Fox Television, a unit of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and sponsors, divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers and all entities involved in the production, sponsorship and/or promotion of the prize, or any part thereof, including, without limitation, the producers of Sponsor’s programs; each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize. Each Nominator authorizes the Sweepstakes Entities and their designees to use his/her name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sweepstakes Entities are not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sweepstakes Entity’s sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation. The Released Parties shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, release forms, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with or resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes; (v) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising there from; (vi) claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy; or (vii) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities disclaim any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes (or any portion of the Sweepstakes) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in such situation, to select the winner(s) from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. Sponsor may prohibit you from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor's representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. INDEMNITY: Winner shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, actions, liability, loss, injury or expense, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with: (a) Winner’s participation in the Sweepstakes; (b) a breach or allegation which if true would constitute a breach, of any of Winner’s representations, warranties or obligations herein; and (c) acceptance, possession, grant, or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injury, death and property damage arising therefrom. DISPUTES: This Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and the State of California, without respect to any choice of law or conflict of law principles that would result in the application of any law other than that of California. As a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, Nominators agree that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually through binding arbitration, without resort to any form of class action, in accordance with the arbitration provision set forth below. ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Sweepstakes, each Nominator agrees that (1) any claim, dispute, or controversy (whether in contract, tort, or otherwise) the Nominator may have against Sponsor arising out of, relating to, or connected in any way with the Sweepstakes, the awarding or redemption of any prize and/or the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (2) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (3) the arbitration shall be held in Los Angeles, California; (4) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable Nominator may have entered into in connection with the Sweepstakes; (5) the arbitrator shall apply California law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (6) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only the Nominator’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (7) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the Nominator or Sponsor; (8) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and the Nominator is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on the Nominator’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator. In addition, if Nominator is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of Nominator’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (9) with the exception of subpart (6) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (6) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this Arbitration Provision shall be null and void, and neither Nominator nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://www.fox.com/policy . By entering the Sweepstakes, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personal information with the other Sweepstakes Entities for the purpose of administration and prize fulfillment. WINNER LIST/OFFICIAL RULES: To obtain a copy of the Winner list or a copy of these Official Rules, send your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the "Nominate Your Hometown Hero Sweepstakes” Winner List/Rules, 189 South Orange Ave, Suite 1130A, Orlando, FL 32801. Requests for the names of the winners must be received no later than February 28, 2018. Vermont residents may omit return postage.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Facebook. Facebook is completely released of all liability by each Nominator in this Sweepstakes.