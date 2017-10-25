WATCH/SHARE THE NEW PROMO FOR “THE RESIDENT”

THAT JUST AIRED DURING THE WORLD SERIES



YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/2C5-znjOrkk

THE RESIDENT is a powerful new medical drama focusing on the final years of a young doctor’s training that rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The series stars Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife”), Emily VanCamp (“Revenge”), Manish Dayal (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Moran Atias (“24: Legacy”), Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies”), Shaunette Renée Wilson (“Billions”), Melina Kanakaredes (“CSI: NY,” “Providence”) and Bruce Greenwood (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Mad Men”).

THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan (“Rosewood”), Amy Holden Jones (“Mystic Pizza,” “Indecent Proposal”), Rob Corn (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Antoine Fuqua (“Southpaw,” “Training Day”), David Boorstein (“Level 26: Dark Revelations”), Oly Obst (THE MICK, GHOSTED) and Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “The Bone Collector”), who also directed the pilot.

“THE RESIDENT” Premieres 2018 on FOX

