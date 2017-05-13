New Interactive Game Show is Based on One of the World’s Most Popular Apps and Executive-Produced by Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff

Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick to Executive-Produce For Shazam

Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx (“Ray,” “Django Unchained”) is set to host BEAT SHAZAM, a unique and interactive game show in which teams of two race against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win a cash prize. Executive-produced by Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Voice”) and Jeff Apploff (“Don’t Forget the Lyrics!”), the straight-to-series order is scheduled to premiere in Summer 2017 on FOX. Foxx also will serve as an executive producer.

“Jamie is a quadruple-threat and creative genius,” added Burnett. “He is an incredible actor, comedian, singer and dancer. Also, his musical knowledge is so great that he could probably… BEAT SHAZAM.”

“Shazam is one of the most beloved apps in the marketplace, and can identify millions of songs in a matter of seconds – whether you’re using it to discover a new band or to identify a newly released hit from your favorite artist,” noted Apploff. “It reaches more than 160 million music lovers worldwide, and combined with Jamie Foxx’s amazing talent and worldwide star power, we simply can’t imagine a greater team to create the next big music game show."

During each episode of BEAT SHAZAM, four teams of two players will go ear-to-ear for a chance to win a cash prize. In each round, Foxx will present a choice of two music categories, ranging from “’80s Favorites” to “Beyoncé Hits.” Teams will hear a song and try to identify its correct title before all the other teams. As the rounds progress, quicker pairs will continue building their banks, while players with the lowest score will be eliminated until only one team remains. That team will play man-versus-machine and attempt to BEAT SHAZAM!

BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Rich Riley, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

About Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer and comedian. He won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, BAFTA Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, for his work in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” (2004). The same year, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the action film “Collateral” (2004). Other prominent acting roles include the title role in the film “Django Unchained” (2012), the super villain “Electro” in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

(2014) and “William Stacks” in the 2014 version of “Annie” (2014). Foxx began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comic, which soon led to his being cast in the FOX comedies “Roc” (1991) and “In Living Color” (1990). From 1996 to 2001, Foxx starred in his own comedy, “The Jamie Foxx Show.” He also is a Grammy Award-winning musician, releasing four albums which have charted highly on the Billboard 200 chart: “Unpredictable” (2005), which topped the chart; “Intuition” (2008); “Best Night of My Life” (2010); and “Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses” (2015).

About Apploff Entertainment

Apploff Entertainment is a cutting edge production company that specializes in creating, developing and producing world-class content and groundbreaking formats around the world. The company is well respected for its consistent work with all of the top broadcast networks, as well as creating and packaging custom content for world-renowned mobile apps, celebrities and beloved brands for all forms of media.

About MGM Television

MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles, including such premiere entertainment franchises as “James Bond,” “Rocky,” “Stargate” and “The Hobbit” trilogy. Current scripted and unscripted multi-platform projects include “Fargo” (FX); “Vikings” (HISTORY); “The Voice” (NBC); “Survivor” (CBS); “Shark Tank” (ABC); “Beyond the Tank” (ABC); “Celebrity Apprentice” (NBC); “Teen Wolf” (MTV); “The People’s Choice Awards” (CBS); “America’s Greatest Makers” (INTEL/Turner); and “Lucha Underground” (El Rey Network). Through its finance and distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated courtroom series “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” is currently airing its third season. MGM television programming regularly airs in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

About Shazam

Shazam is one of the world’s most popular apps, used by hundreds of millions of people globally to connect to the world around them. Building on its pioneering leadership in music identification, Shazam now helps people discover, interact with, and share video, audio, or printed content on TV, radio, movie screens, magazines, newspapers, packaged goods, and retail stores – and now Shazam lets music fans follow their favorite artists to see their Shazams and share in the thrill of discovery. The app has exceeded 20 billion total Shazams since its launch, and users Shazam over 20 million times each day. For more information on how Shazam has created new technology tools for brands to utilize data, visit www.shazam.com.