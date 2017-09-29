THE 66TH MISS UNIVERSE® COMPETITION TO AIR

LIVE FROM THE AXIS AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO IN LAS VEGAS

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26, ON FOX

Emmy® Award Winner Steve Harvey Returns to Host the Global Event

New York, NY – The Miss Universe Organization announced today that the 66th MISS UNIVERSE® competition will take place live from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, Nov. 26 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Five-time Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey returns to the Miss Universe stage, marking the third time that the multi-talented personality will host the international competition.

Nearly 100 women from across the globe will travel to compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss Universe. Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor at the conclusion of the live three-hour event.

To apply for a MISS UNIVERSE® media credential, please visit: http://www.press.missuniverse.com/onlocation/.

Find MISS UNIVERSE® on Facebook and YouTube, and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

