Meet the Four
These four recording artists, spanning all music genres, will fight to defend their coveted spots on the stage, as newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition. Each week, if any of the four are outperformed, they’ll go home and their challenger will take their place. The recording artist who is the last standing at the end of the competition will earn the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts – Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk – becomes key players on their team. Additionally, as part of the grand prize, the winner will be named an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist. iHeartRadio’s “On The Verge” program provides artists with unparalleled national reach through on-air radio exposure, as well as digital and social support across iHeartMedia’s powerful range of music and entertainment platforms.
CANDICE BOYD
Age: 27
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
VINCINT CANNADY
Age: 26
Philadelphia, PA
EVVIE MCKINNEY
Age: 20
Memphis, TN
ZHAVIA
Age: 16
Los Angeles, CA
