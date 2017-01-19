LUCIFER Will Return for a Third Season!

“LUCIFER” RENEWED FOR THIRD SEASON ON FOX

Series Returns for its Spring Premiere Monday, May 1, on FOX

FOX has ordered a third season of LUCIFER, the devilishly fun series about the original fallen angel who moves to Los Angeles and teams up with the LAPD to take down criminals. Twenty-two episodes have been ordered.

“LUCIFER is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better,” said David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Tom, Lauren and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional, and the production team – Jerry, Len, Jonathan, Joe and Ildy – is one of the best in the business. We look forward to seeing where this wildly innovative series takes us in Season Three.”

Delivering an average Multi-Platform audience of eight million viewers, LUCIFER stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and Scarlett Estevez. The series is based upon the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, from DC Entertainment.

In the all-new spring premiere of LUCIFER, “Candy Morningstar,” airing Monday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has gone off the grid and cut off all contact from his family and the police department, following Chloe’s (Lauren German) near-death. But the murder of an up-and-coming guitarist causes him to resurface – with a new mystery woman. Meanwhile, Lucifer’s mom (Tricia Helfer) realizes she may have found a way to finally get them back to Heaven.

LUCIFER is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Aggressive Mediocrity. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, from DC Entertainment. Tom Kapinos (“Californication”) wrote and executive-produced the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Len Wiseman serves as director and executive producer. Kapinos serves as executive consultant on the series. “Like” LUCIFER on Facebook atfacebook.com/LuciferonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @LuciferonFOX and join the conversation using #Lucifer. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @LuciferonFOX.

All previously aired episodes of Season Two of LUCIFER are available on FOX NOW and On Demand to subscribers of participating pay-TV services. To learn more about FOX NOW, please visit www.foxnow.com.