Special Includes Performances by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland and Maren Morris



Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX), in partnership with iHeartMedia, will air the all-new special iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL on Sunday, Aug. 5 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.



Hosted by iHeartMedia on-air radio personality Bobby Bones and actress Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), the two-hour television special will showcase thrilling performances and never-before-seen collaborations from some of the most celebrated country music stars. Filmed at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX, the event will feature performances by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Dustin Lynch, Cole Swindell, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Dan + Shay and Mason Ramsey, among others.



The special also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artists, as well as guest appearances by Gavin DeGraw, Jana Kramer, Sam Palladio, Josh Henderson, Danielle Bradbery, Ryan Hurd and cast members from FOX’s hit drama, THE GIFTED.



iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL is co-produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Lee Rolontz, Michael Dempsey and Joe Sungkur.



About iHeartMedia

With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 131 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leading media company in the U.S., iHeartMedia serves over 150 local markets through 849 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, on satellite, at iHeartRadio.com, on the company’s station websites and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service, available on over 250 platforms and 2,000 devices, including on digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants, smart speakers, TVs and gaming consoles.



iHeartRadio offers users the country’s top live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist, on demand features and the top podcasts and personalities. The all-in-one digital service has more than 1.7 billion downloads, 110 million registered users and is the No. 1 commercial radio podcaster in the U.S.



iHeartMedia’s platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital, social, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.